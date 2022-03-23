Gotham Knights TV series finds its Harvey Dent in Supernatural’s Misha Collins

Misha Collins is set to play Harvey Dent, Gotham City's District Attorney, in The CW's upcoming DC series Gotham Knights.

The actor, who is best known for playing the angel Castiel in the broadcaster's long-running fantasy show Supernatural, announced his casting on Twitter – and jokingly referred to Castiel's signature look while he was at it.

"I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one," Collins tweeted, alongside the hashtags '#newTVgig' and '#GothamKnights'.

Written by Batwoman scribes Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights follows Bruce Wayne's adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), as he forms an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they're all framed for the Caped Crusader's murder.

Despite their city branding them its most wanted criminals, the gang inadvertently find themselves becoming Gotham's new saviors instead.

Navia Robinson (as Carrie Kelley), Fallon Smythe (Harper Row), Tyler DiChiara (Cullen Row), and Olivia Rose Keegan (Duela Dent) round out the cast.

Before Collins, Harvey Dent – who goes on to become the supervillain Two-Face in Bob Kane and Bill Finger's comics – has been portrayed by the likes of Billy Dee Williams (1989's Batman), Tommy Lee Jones (1995's Batman Forever), Aaron Eckhart (2008's The Dark Knight) and Nicholas D'Agosto (Fox's Gotham).

According to Gotham Knights' official character description, Collins' version will be "dashing, with a swagger", "charismatic" and "hard-charging", with a "rigid sense of right and wrong." Though his "idealism" and "single-minded quest for justice" leads him down a tragic, dark path.

