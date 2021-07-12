God of War Ragnarok trailer rumoured to feature in a State of Play next month

A God of War Ragnarok trailer could be shown off next month, according to a new rumour.

As spotted by The Gamer, Reddit user QuimSix recently posted saying that their sources claimed "there will be a new God of War Ragnarok trailer in August," suggesting that we could get our first proper look at Kratos and Atreus' next adventure in just a couple of weeks.

QuimSix doesn't provide any further details as to what we can expect from the trailer, but it's widely assumed that the sequel to Sony Santa Monica's 2018 hit will be closely linked to Thor and his involvement in Ragnarok, the end of the world in Norse mythology.

While we don't know much about what's in store for Kratos, QuimSix suggests that God of War isn't all we'll get to see. As well as the new trailer, they suggest that we'll get updates for Horizon Forbidden West , including a release date and some more trailers. On top of that, they say that they "wouldn't be surprised" if GTA V Expanded & Enhanced edition also shows up at the major event that they claim is scheduled for August, suggesting we should have our eyes out for another State of Play in a few weeks' time.

In the absence of any word from Sony, it's always worth taking leaks of this nature with a pinch of salt. That said, QuimSix has established a relatively reliable reputation, predicting the dates of this month's State of Play , as well as revealing a number of details around Far Cry 6. Also of note is Sony's hint that it'd have more to show over the summer, which would align with these latest rumors.

Last month, Sony confirmed that God of War 2 had been delayed out of its 2021 release, and is now expected in 2022. Beyond the story beats we can predict from the last game, details are very scarce, but we do know that God of War Ragnarok is coming to PS4 as well as PS5. Hopefully that means that even if you can't get your hands on any PS5 stock just yet, you won't miss out on Sony's upcoming first-party offerings.

Here's a whole bunch of upcoming PS5 games to keep you excited until Kratos' return.