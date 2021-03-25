Ghost of Tsushima movie in development with John Wick director Chad Stahelski to helm

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are working together to develop an adaptation of the Ghost of Tsushima, the hugely successful adventure game, with John Wick's Chad Stahelski to direct.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen," said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions. "We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

Ghost of Tsushima marks the third gaming property that Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions hope to bring to big and small screens in the coming years. The Uncharted movie is currently in post-production and set to be released February 11, 2022. Meanwhile, the companies also recently announced that they were developing The Last of Us TV show for HBO. Craig Mazin, best known for his Chernobyl miniseries, will be writing and executive producing the project.

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ghost of Tsushima was a smash-hit and has sold over 6.5 million copies since its July 2020 launch, becoming PlayStation4's fastest-selling original debut. In addition to selling 2.4 million in its first three days on sale, the game was also one of the top nominees for the Game Awards 2020. Its nominations included Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performer for Daisuke Tsuji.

For more upcoming movies, check out all the latest movie release dates.