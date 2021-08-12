Ghost of Tsushima bug lets Jin kick a Mongol to hell and back

A newly discovered Ghost of Tsushima bug gives Jin the power to kick a Mongol so hard that even gravity doesn't know what to do with the poor guy.

In this hilarious clip uploaded to Reddit, MrBlack87 tangles with an unsuspecting Mongol for a minute before delivering a Typhoon kick that sends his victim hurling off a huge cliff. Satisfying enough, right? But wait; just before the Mongol hits the distant floor he's turned around by an unknown force and thrown hundreds of feet into the air before shooting toward Jin.

For a few seconds before he lands, it looks like the Mongol about to pull off the most impressive air attack comeback of all time, but instead he just faceplants. Amazingly, the Mongol survives his journey just long enough to stand up and assume a fighting stance, but then the adrenaline wears off and he collapses onto his back and dies. Phew, what a way to go!

While that's the end of the road for our shooting star of a Mongol, the sun has yet to set on Ghost of Tsushima, which is getting a director's cut and its first major expansion on August 20. We recently sat down with Sucker Punch to talk about how the Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island expansion shows "a different viewpoint on the Mongol expansion."

