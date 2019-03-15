Get over £70 off an Xbox One X or S with The Division 2, Forza Horizon 4, and an Echo Dot

Tempted to pick up an Xbox One after seeing The Division 2 in action, or reading our review-in-progress? There’s the perfect deal on Amazon right now that might make up your mind. You can get an Xbox One X, The Division 2, Forza Horizon 4, and a new 3rd gen Echo Dot for £449.99. This shaves £74.98 off the retail price in total. If you’re looking for something cheaper, Amazon are running the same deal with an Xbox One S instead for £249.99, also saving you £74.98.
1TB Xbox One X + The Division 2 + Forza Horizon 4 + Echo Dot (3rd gen) is £449.99 on Amazon (save £74.98)
It's good to get such a big reduction on consoles with a game as brand-new as this; The Division 2 only just came out. View Deal
1TB Xbox One S + The Division 2 + Forza Horizon 4 + Echo Dot (3rd gen) is £249.99 on Amazon (save £74.98)
Would you prefer to save a bit more money on your console bundle? This is the deal for you.View Deal
If you’re not sure which console you should go for, it mainly comes down to 4K. The X is the only Xbox model capable of playing games in ultra-HD 4K resolution, and it packs a load more horsepower as well for faster loading and slightly better visuals. Meanwhile, the S version still plays the same games but not in 4K. Want to future-proof yourself and see The Division 2 at its best? Go for the Xbox One X. If not (or for those without a 4K TV), go for the S.
For more bargains, don’t miss out on our guide to cheap Xbox game deals.
