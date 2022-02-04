Get Lego Boba Fett's ship for its lowest price yet in today's Lego sale

You can currently get a tidy discount on Lego Boba Fett's Starship, and the kit is sitting at its lowest ever price as part of this week's Lego sale.

The model's cost has fallen by 20% in total, bringing it down to $39.99 at Amazon instead of its usual $49.99. Meanwhile, UK fans can also get in on the Lego sale by picking up the set for £35.99 instead of £44.99 at Amazon (it's not the kits lowest price across the pond, but that's still a reasonable shout considering the fact it rarely drops below £40).

The last time Lego Boba Fett's ship was this price in the USA was December, so it's probably a good idea to get on this sharpish to avoid missing out. That's especially true thanks to the renewed interest in the character after some much talked-about episodes of his Disney Plus show featuring... well, spoilers.

Formerly known as Slave 1, this set is based on the craft's appearance in The Mandalorian's second season. As such, you're getting Boba's new look to go with Mando himself. If you're a fan of the show, it'll likely be a contender for your list of the best Lego sets.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - By our count, that's the kits lowest ever price. It hasn't been this cheap since sometime in December though, so move quickly to secure your copy before it jumps back up in cost.



UK deal - £44.99 £30 at Amazon



