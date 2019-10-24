Get a free Nintendo Switch Lite with this cheap Samsung Galaxy A40 offer

Hey. Hey, you. How would you like a free Nintendo Switch Lite? If the answer is oh boy, would I then you're in luck - picking up a cheap Samsung Galaxy A40 deal from Mobiles.co.uk will get you the console for absolutely nothing. Considering the fact that the Nintendo Switch Lite price is normally £199, that's a pretty sweet bargain.

This Samsung Galaxy A40 contract is a 24-month, £29 per month deal and gives you 12GB of data and unlimited texts/minutes. There's a £25 upfront cost, but otherwise it's really very affordable - and getting a free Nintendo Switch Lite in Grey that normally costs around two-hundred quid is the icing on the cake. If you're unfamiliar with the brand-new Switch model, it's a handheld-only version of the console that's smaller and lighter (obviously) with a better battery life. The controls are also built in to a hardier, thicker shell that makes this perfect for gaming on the go.

Alright, so the Samsung Galaxy A40 isn't necessarily the best gaming phone . However, it's by no means bad. It packs a 5.9" edge-to-edge Infinity U FHD + AMOLED display, fast-charging battery, 64GB of internal storage, and a 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup. Unless you want the biggest and the most up-to-date handset, that'll do very nicely. And at £29 a month? We can't complain, really.

Best phone deal today

Samsung Galaxy A40 + free Nintendo Switch Lite | £29 per month (after £25 upfront cost)

The A40 is a solid and reliable phone as it is, and getting the Switch Lite with it for free is an absolute bargain. This offer is well worth considering.

All in all, then, this is a very tasty deal that saves you a tremendous amount of cash - and gets you a very good console in the process. This is probably one of the better offers we'll be getting before the Black Friday game deals kick off at the end of November, so don't miss out. And if you're in the market for a new console, expect to see plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in November.