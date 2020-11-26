Get a 9th-gen Intel i9 CPU for its cheapest ever price this Black Friday

If you're in the market for a new CPU and have the right motherboard, then the Intel i9-9900k is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. Available at Amazon US for $319.99 (a saving of almost $70) and Amazon UK for £331.98 (saving more than £45), this is a serious bargain.

Intel i9-9900K CPU | $389.95 $319.99 at Amazon US

Definitely the cheapest this Intel i9 processor has ever been in the US, so jump on this now if you've had your eye on this a while. View Deal

Intel i9-9900K CPU | £379.99 £331.98 at Amazon UK

Okay so it's *almost* the cheapest it's ever been in the UK, but we're talking a couple of pounds between it. It's such good value for this top CPU.

View Deal

The 9th-generation Intel i9-9900k offers eight cores of processing power, with clock speeds of up to 5.0GHz if you're happy overclocking. This is compatible with Intel 300 Series chipset-based (LGA1151) motherboards, so just make sure your MoBo is the right type otherwise you're going to find yourself making an expensive mistake.

It'll hold it's own against any of the best CPUs for gaming - even those shinier new ones that came out this year - and if you team it with one of the best graphics cards, and some of the best RAM for gaming, and you have the foundations of a very, very good gaming PC.

If this isn't quite the offer for you, then keep an eye on our regularly updated Black Friday gaming deals, which includes the best we've seen across the internet across plenty of categories including the best Black Friday gaming PC deals.