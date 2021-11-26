Genshin Impact Shadow Amidst Snowstorms event and how to build Puffy Snowmen

The Genshin Impact Shadow Amidst Snowstorms event adds Puffy Snowmen that aren’t just adorable; they’re also a good way to get the Cinnabar Spindle Sword, four-star weapon. Build a Puffy Snowman, and you’ll get the Cinnabar Spindle Sword for free.

If you’re wondering how to get more Snowman Components, you can follow our guide. We’ll also help you complete the Dragonspine Special Training for extra event currencies, which you may exchange in the event Shop.

The Shadow Amidst Snowstorms event starts on November 25 and ends on December 13. The Event Shop will remain open for one more week after that.

Shadow Amidst Snowstorms requirements

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Great news regarding the event requirements: this time, you don’t have to unlock the Inazuma region first. However, as Shadow Amidst Snowstorms takes place in Dragonspine, you do need access to this region. Furthermore, there’s an Adventure Rank requirement of at least 20, and you need to have completed the following Dragonspine quests:

For a Tomorrow Without Tears

Traveler Observation Report (AR requirement is lowered to 20 for the duration of this event. This quest is unlocked after completing ‘For a Tomorrow Without Tears’)

(AR requirement is lowered to 20 for the duration of this event. This quest is unlocked after completing ‘For a Tomorrow Without Tears’) Lost in the Snow

How to start Shadow Amidst Snowstorms: Snowy Past (Image: © miHoYo) If you want to know how to start the Shadow Amidst Snowstorms quest, you'll need to do the Shadow Amidst Snowstorms introduction quest: The Snowy Past before you can start working on your Puffy Snowmen. It’ll take quite a bit of time (somewhere between half an hour and one hour, depending on whether you skip dialogue), but you’ll learn a lot more about Albedo’s backstory.

How to get Puffy Snowmen in Genshin Impact: Born of the Snow (Image: © miHoYo) You’re now ready to start the event challenges. The first one is ‘Born of the Snow’. The task is simple: go to the Puffy Snowmen locations on your Dragonspine map (click ‘locate’ in the event menu to see snowmen icons) and build them. However, no need to visit these locations just yet. You first need to collect the Components by doing the Dragonspine Special Training challenges. It can be a bit confusing, as the only rewards you’ll see are Puffy Snowmen heads. The only Dragonspine Special Training that actually grants other types of Puffy Snowmen parts, is the Tracker Training (the second one). They’re inside the Crystal Piles.

You only need to build one Puffy Snowman to get a free four-star Sword: the Cinnabar Spindle. Obtain event currencies to buy the Cinnabar Spindle’s refinement materials in the Event Shop.

A complete Puffy Snowman needs a head, hat, hands, eyes, nose, and scarf.

needs a head, hat, hands, eyes, nose, and scarf. Click ‘exchange components’ in the event menu to swap Puffy Snowman Components with your friends.

Dragonspine Special Training challenge, agility

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Go to the Dragonspine map icon with the running man. Activate the red mechanism to start a speed challenge: follow the course as fast as possible and collect as many Insignias (gold coins) as you can.

While running, try to pick up the Blessings along the way. The Galespring Blessings (blue ones) increase your jumping ability, and the Ironskin Blessings (yellow) enable you to destroy nearby ice pillars. A few tips:

Insignias of Adventure (bright yellow) are often hidden inside the ice pillars. You can still spot them though; the pillars will emanate a yellow light.

(bright yellow) are often hidden inside the ice pillars. You can still spot them though; the pillars will emanate a yellow light. Insignias of Conquest (transparent) are timed. They will disappear if you’re not fast enough.

(transparent) are timed. They will disappear if you’re not fast enough. There’ll be obstacles like mud bombs too, but hitting them doesn’t decrease your score.

like mud bombs too, but hitting them doesn’t decrease your score. You don’t need all the Insignias to get a gold medal.

to get a gold medal. You can’t obtain Puffy Snowman Components from this challenge, but you’ll get a lot of Snowstrider Emblems to exchange in the Event Shop.

Dragonspine Special Training challenge, tracker training

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Go to the location indicated by the rock icon on your Dragonspine map. Your task is to melt all the Crystal Piles in the yellow area. The exact number is on the left side of your screen.

The Crystal Piles will melt when hit by Pyro, so don’t go through the trouble of collecting Scarlet Quartz. Each Crystal may contain a Puffy Snowman Component, but you’ll also find other materials and the occasional animal (that’s somehow still alive). A few more tips:

Use Klee or Yanfei if you have them. Thanks to their Catalysts, one Normal Attack is enough the melt a Crystal Pile.

if you have them. Thanks to their Catalysts, one Normal Attack is enough the melt a Crystal Pile. You’ll still encounter enemies in the tracker training areas. You can choose to outrun them while melting the Crystals, of course.

in the tracker training areas. You can choose to outrun them while melting the Crystals, of course. About half the Crystal Piles contain Puffy Snowman Components, making this Dragonspine Special Training the best source.

Dragonspine Special Training challenge, combat

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Go to the locations marked with a crossed swords icon on the map. Interact with the mechanisms (the Lures) to start the challenge. The basics are quite simple: defeat the opponents within the time limit to get the rewards.

However, the Lures will emanate frost, which buffs your opponents’ Cryo damage and increases your Sheer Cold meter. To counter this effect, you need to light up the three nearby lanterns using Scarlet Quartz.

This will change the Lures into heat sources, keeping you warm and restoring your Energy at fixed intervals. If you attack an enemy while carrying Scarlet Quartz, you’ll trigger a Pyro shockwave. A more few things to keep in mind:

You can already hit the three lanterns with Scarlet Quartz before activating the mechanism.

with Scarlet Quartz before activating the mechanism. You can do the challenge without changing the Lures into heat sources. However, it’ll be much more time-consuming.

into heat sources. However, it’ll be much more time-consuming. You’ll get Snowman Heads for your Puffy Snowmen after completing the first two combat challenges.

Have fun building those Puffy Snowmen! As the third and final Shadow Amidst Snowstorms challenge will unlock in a few days, stay tuned for an update.

