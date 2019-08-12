Popular

Gears 5 has officially gone gold, celebrates by releasing list of achievements

71 achievements and 1000 gamerscore points will be up for grabs in Gears 5

Gears 5
The Coalition and Xbox recently announced Gears 5 has officially gone gold a month ahead of its launch date. To celebrate this landmark moment, the studio revealed the full list of achievements you’ll be able to get your hands on when you get stuck into the action with Kait and the gang. The fifth instalment in the Gears series is set to release next month on September 10 (or September 6 if you're on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), and the gold status means the release date has been officially locked in. 

“Adding to the excitement for fans, we’re also unveiling the full achievement list for Gears 5,” The Coalition’s director of communications Dana Sissions wrote, “you’ll be able to add to your Gamerscore across 71 achievements spanning Campaign, Escape, Versus, Horde, Map Builder and more.” 

The long list of achievements from all of the game modes demonstrate that you'll be up against a vast variety of challenges to collect every single one. The studio did also make mention of the scale of the next Gears, saying with 5 ways to play, it’s “easily the biggest entry in the Gears of War franchise.” With 1,000 gamerscore points up for grabs in total, completionists will have their work cut out for them. 

Sissions also stated that it will be the most technically refined Gears of War title, with 4K HDR gameplay at 60fps on Xbox One X, cross-play across all modes on Xbox, Windows 10, and Steam, and updated accessibility features such as Adaptive controller support. 

While the game officially launches on September 10, players who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass or preorder the Ultimate Edition will be able to gain early access to the shooter on September 6. If you’re worried about the achievements containing any spoilers, Sissions states that while you may find some hints and secrets regarding the final experience, it’s “all spoiler free.” You can find the full list below

CAMPAIGN
NameDescriptionGamerscore
1My Body Is ReadyComplete Boot Camp5
2
It Takes Three To Make A Thing Go Right
Complete an Act of Campaign in 3 player co-op10
3Jack of One TradeComplete an Act of the Campaign as playable Jack (any difficulty)5
4I Was Born In A Crossfire HurricaneUse Jack's Flash ability to stun 3 enemies at once in Campaign10
5Back AtchaGet a kill with ricochet bullets using Jack's Barrier Ability10
6Back On Your Feet, SoldierUse Jack's Stim upgraded ability to revive a DBNO friendly in Campaign10
7Shock and AweUse Jack's Shock Trap ability to shock 6 enemies at once in Campaign10
8SeraninjaUse Jack's Cloak ability to cloak and execute 3 enemies before de-cloaking in Campaign10
9An Enemy Among UsGet a kill with a Hijacked Pouncer, Warden, Stump and Elite Hunter in Campaign15
10Gimmie, Gimmie, GimmieUse Jack's Fetch ability to acquire each Heavy Weapon in Campaign10
11Jack of All TradesAcquire all of Jack's Ultimate upgrades in Campaign25
12JACKed Up!Fully upgrade Jack's Abilities and Passives in Campaign25
13Relic HunterEquip 3 Relic Weapons at one time in Campaign10
14Relics of the PastKill an enemy with every Relic Weapon in Campaign20
15Not There To Buy A TimeshareUnlock during Act 1 of the Campaign10
16And... He's All YoursUnlock during Act 1 of the Campaign10
17Now I Gotta Get Up AgainUnlock during Act 1 of the Campaign10
18A Mouthful of BoomUnlock during Act 1 of the Campaign10
19It's Time We Fight Them TogetherUnlock during Act 2 of the Campaign10
20Jameson Shipping DepotUnlock during Act 2 of the Campaign10
21That Old COG TechnologyUnlock during Act 2 of the Campaign10
22Let's Get You Some AnswersUnlock during Act 2 of the Campaign10
23We Need The Old PlanUnlock during Act 2 of the Campaign10
24Safe and SoundUnlock during Act 3 of the Campaign10
25Cutting It CloseUnlock during Act 3 of the Campaign10
26Throw A Switch, See What HappensUnlock during Act 3 of the Campaign10
27Let's Keep Pissin' It Off!Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign10
28Then We Watch Each Other's BacksUnlock during Act 4 of the Campaign10
29You Know I Ain't Going Out Like ThatUnlock during Act 4 of the Campaign10
30Discovered the True Threat To SeraComplete all Acts of the Campaign (Any Difficulty)20
31All Aboard The Crazy Train!Complete all Acts of the Campaign on Insane25
32It's Not Hoarding If Your Stuff Is CoolCollect all Campaign Collectibles15
33Pennies from HeavenScavenge supplies from all fallen Condors in Act 2 and 310
ESCAPE AND MAP BUILDER
NameDescriptionGamerscore
1Pass The SoapPass through a refuge shower with 3 Hivebusters in the same shower cubicle5
2Master Of My DomainComplete an Escape Hive on each difficulty25
3Who You Gonna Call? Hivebusters!Complete 5 Escape Hives as each one of Mac, Lahni and Keegan10
4The Three MusketeersInflict 9000 damage in Escape while 3 Ultimate Abilities are active15
5On The Razor's EdgeGet 100 kills while inside Hivebuster Venom10
6Brought A Knife To A Gun FightComplete an Escape Hive without firing a shot on Master Difficulty25
7Who's Your Escape Main?Reach Character Level 15 with a launch Escape Character10
8Master Escape ArtistReach Character Level 15 with Mac, Lahni and Keegan20
9I Made It All By MyselfCreate and publish an Escape Hive10
10Homegrown HiveComplete a Featured community build Escape Hive10
HORDE
NameDescriptionGamerscore
1Can't Stop, Won't StopBeat 50 Consecutive Waves of Horde (any difficulty)25
2Who's Your Horde Main?Reach Character Level 15 with a launch Horde Character10
3Compulsive HorderReach Character Level 15 with Kait, JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz and Jack20
4And I'll Form The Head!Kill a Boss in Horde while all 5 players have active Ultimate Abilities10
5Reduce, Reuse, RecycleAs Jack, convert one of each weapon to Power using the Forge in Horde20
6Withdrawal SymptomsAs a team, collect Power from all 4 Power Taps within one wave of Horde20
7Perky's RevengeGet a kill with 3 Perks active in Horde10
VERSUS
NameDescriptionGamerscore
1Beginning of a Beautiful FriendshipPlay a match of Arcade5
2One Sec, I'll Be Right BackSwitch characters in an Arcade match and kill an opponent who previously killed you10
3
Where’s My Product Endorsement Deal?
Win 5 matches of Arcade10
4My Place In The MachineComplete placement matches for a Ranked Playlist5
5Grind SeasonWin a Ranked Match in each week of a Ranked Season25
PROGRESSION AND OTHER
NameDescriptionGamerscore
1Sire, InterruptedKill a Sire while it's kidnapping a teammate (any mode)5
2A Good Plan, Violently ExecutedExecute 100 Rejects (any mode)15
3You've Got A Friend In MeMake a new Ally in Gears Allies5
4Did We Just Become Best Friends?Reach Level 5 with an ally in Gears Allies10
5BFFsComplete a Versus match with a team of four Level 5 Gears Allies15
6Once More From The TopRe-Up!20
7One, Two, Three SortiesComplete all 3 Objectives for Tour of Duty in a day5
8Corporal PunishmentReach the rank of Corporal in a Tour of Duty10
9Sergeant at ArmsReach the rank of Sergeant in a Tour of Duty15
10LOOTenantReach the rank of Lieutenant in a Tour of Duty20
11I'm The Captain NowReach the rank of Captain in a Tour of Duty25
12Generally AwesomeReach the rank of General in a Tour of Duty50
13Seriously 5.0: Chapter 1Complete Insane Campaign, Master Horde & Escape Launch Maps & Characters, Get 20 Re-Ups and reach General in a Tour of Duty100