Borderlands developer Gearbox, Bandai Namco, Sega, and more confirmed for E3 2021

E3 2021 just got a big boost with a fresh batch of confirmed big names, including Gearbox, Bandai Namco, Sega, Verizon, and Xseed Games.

The ESA says the newly announced list of attendees, which also includes indie publishers like Freedom Games and Devious Eye Entertainment, is preparing to make "major announcements and reveals" at E3 2021.

"E3 2021 is set to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as we add new publishers, sponsors and partners'' said the ESA's president Stanley Pierre-Louis. "We can't wait to share more details about this virtual event for audiences around the globe."

Despite Konami skipping this year's E3, we've still got quite a show coming our way in June. What we know of the E3 2021 schedule so far includes showings from the publishers listed above as well as Square Enix, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, and Warner Bros. games. And don't forget, GamesRadar's own Future Games Show and PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show are both officially part of this year's E3.

It's impossible to know what the companies are planning to show off at E3 2021, but one game on the minds of pretty much every Dark Souls fan ever is Elden Ring, the collaboration between A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware. I probably don't need to remind you that Bandai Namco is publishing Elden Ring, which opens the door for a new trailer now that the publisher is confirmed for E3 2021.

The Future Games Show is officially part of E3 2021 and will air a special showcase on June 13.