Konami is skipping E3 2021

Konami has announced that it won't be in attendance at E3 2021 "due to timing."

In an announcement shared on the official Konami Twitter account, the studio confirms that it has several projects in development that we can expect to hear about within a matter of months. Konami also expresses its support for the ESA and confidence in E3 2021's success.

"Due to timing we will not be ready to present at E3 this year," Konami writes. "We want to reassure our fans that we are in deep development on a number of key projects, so please stay tuned for some updated in the coming months. While we are not participating this year, we have great respect for the ESA and know that 2021 will be a great success. We will continue to support the ESA and wish the best to all participants at this year's show."

The official E3 2021 schedule originally included an "early commitment" from Konami alongside Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media. The exact reason for the reversal isn't clear, but the ESA released its own rather amicable statement on the matter:

"We support our partner Konami's decision to not participate in E3 this year and are excited to see what they’ll be announcing in the future when they're ready to do so. We can't wait for their return to E3 2022, but in the meantime, we look forward to sharing all of the highly-anticipated reveals, programming and so much more at this year's E3."

Here's hoping Konami has something cool to show off at E3 2022 (or earlier).

