Game of Thrones sequel series with Kit Harington reportedly in the works

A Game of Thrones sequel series is reportedly in the works – and, if the show moves forward, Kit Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). Further details on the series are unknown for now, though, as the report notes, this could clear the way for surviving characters like Sansa and Arya Stark to also return.

In Game of Thrones season 8, Jon Snow finally learned that he is actually Aegon Targaryen, and so the true heir to the Iron Throne. Despite his birth right, Jon never had any interest in becoming king. He eventually killed his love interest (and aunt…) Daenerys Targaryen and was exiled – ending up beyond the Wall with the Wildlings. Beyond that, his fate is a mystery, meaning there are plenty of avenues for the potential sequel show to explore.

The final season of the HBO series was met with plenty of scorn from fans, so this new show could be a way to smooth things over, though what the plot could cover remains to be seen.

This sequel series is far from the only Game of Thrones spin-off in the works. There's also House of the Dragon, a prequel focused on the Targaryen family, as well as another prequel named 10,000 ships, about Dornish queen Nymeria. Beyond that, there's 9 Voyages, which will focus on Lord Corlys Velaryon, AKA The Sea Snake, and Dunk and Egg, about Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen.

There's also Flea Bottom, about the King's Landing slum, and more than one animated project – as well as a Broadway show.

