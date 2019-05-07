The Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer is here, and Euron looks scared out of his wits

Do not read this if you haven’t seen Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. You hear me? Do not glance below the picture of Daenerys looking pissed, do not scroll down, just don’t do it, because we're about to talk about the Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer.

Still here? Swell. The Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer is here, and just in case the ticking sound in the background wasn’t a big enough clue, everyone is counting down until the final confrontation with Cersei, who - surprise surprise - has turned out to be the season’s main villain. Not the Night King, but Cersei and her ruthless, borderline-psychotic tendencies. As well as showing her looking out over King’s Landing to the forces that are building outside its gate, the trailer also gave us a glimpse of Euron Greyjoy looking terrified.

Terror is a new emotion for Euron, as he’s usually manic with glee at the prospect of violence and power. In the footage we see him shielding his eyes from the sun, looking up into the sky, almost certainly scanning the horizon for Drogon. But why would he look frightened at the sight of the giant flying reptile, especially if he’s expecting Drogon to turn up? Maybe Daenerys has decked her dragon out in some armor, though how they’d smith some big enough and quick enough is beyond me. Or perhaps Rhaegal is still alive? Honestly, I have no clue what could strike fear into Euron’s cold, dead heart. We’ll just have to wait until Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 is live next week to find out…