Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter share their experiences of playing Wonder Woman in new video

Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter met up for a virtual chat on Instagram about their time playing Wonder Woman. Gadot is playing the current incarnation of the character, starring in Wonder Woman 1984 and the soon to be released Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Carter, of course, famously played the role in the Wonder Woman TV series of the ‘70s.

In the video, the two actors shared their reactions to finding out they’d been cast as the iconic superhero, and Carter re-enacted her response by throwing her hands up and yelling. She also spoke about how she was more interested in playing the role seriously, rather than in a more cartoonish style: “Wonder Woman was not a cartoon to me growing up. I loved her, I felt powerful when I read the comic books.”

She added: “My main objective was that women would love her.” You can check out the full video below.

Gadot then talked about finding out she’d nabbed the role for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, explaining that she wasn’t even aware what character she was auditioning for until a phone call with director Zack Snyder ahead of a screen test. When she found out she’d be the next Wonder Woman, Gadot said, she was on a plane, and screamed at the news – to the surprise of the person next to her.

Gadot also reflected on Wonder Woman as a character: “Part of the reason to why Wonder Woman is such a beloved character is because she’s all about humanity. It’s not about her greatness and her powers and her immortality… It’s about the fact that she acts from her heart and also [is] not afraid to reveal her vulnerabilities.”

Carter had high praise for her successor: “The world belongs to the new generations of people, and it is this inspiration, Gal, that you and Patty [Jenkins] are helping to bring forth is this new generation and to your daughters and to my daughter and my son, and it’s their turn.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is out in the US now on HBO Max, and gets a UK streaming release on January 13. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.