Forza Horizon 5 release date confirmed for November with a Mexico setting

The Forza Horizon 5 release date has been confirmed for November 9, 2021 on Xbox consoles and PC.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at this year's E3 2021, Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games was announced for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in a surprise reveal. As expected, the open-world driving game is returning to set the bar higher for fun arcade-themed driving simulations and Mexico.

Forza Horizon 5 still boasts its large collection of licensed cars from numerous manufacturers that can be tuned up to meet the players driving preferences. From what was shown in the announcement trailer, players will not only able to roam the gorgeous-looking open-world of Mexico but they'll also still be able to take part in the main campaign for progression as well as numerous side-quests and races.

When it launches, it'll be heading to Xbox Game Pass subscribers but will also be available to purchase outright. You can check out the full reveal trailer for Forza Horizon 5 in 4K visuals just below. It's safe to say that Mexico is going to look absolutely stunning, especially on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, when it launches later this year across both console generations and PC.

Elsewhere in the reveal event for Playground's new game, we saw the Events Lab debuted in full. This new feature actually allows players to create their very own events in the game for other players around the world to take on, including knocking over bowling pins, for one.

It certainly looks as if Forza Horizon 5 is going to make the best use of the hardware of the new-gen consoles it possibly can. And while Playground Games is working on Forza Horizon 5, the studio is also working on a new Fable title which is said to be running on the same engine as Forza Motorsport, the more serious older sibling of the Forza family.

The last installment of the series was Forza Horizon 4 that took players to the puddle-ridden streets of the UK, and while it launched in 2018, the game was optimized for new-gen consoles last year. It's also seen a number of cross-overs, including a Cyberpunk car, a Lego DLC, and a more recent Hot Wheels DLC.

