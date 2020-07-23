Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves to be Xbox Series X Optimised

Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and Sea of Thieves are among the latest titles to be confirmed for the Xbox Series X Optimised treatment.

Microsoft has confirmed that some of the biggest, and most recent, Xbox One games are getting improvements via the Xbox Series X Optimised programme, including 4K graphics and boosts to 60fps.

All the games will be Xbox Series X Optimised from the console's launch in the Holiday 2020 period too, so you can start reaping the benefits the moment you boot up your shiny new Xbox Series X.

Forza Horizon 4 is getting the full 4K treatment, with framerates hitting 60fps too, for buttery smooth racing across the British countryside. It'll also support Quick Resume support, and you'll be able to experience shorter loading times too.

As for Gears 5, it's a similar affair, with the Optimised version offering support for instant resume, shorter load times, and 4K HDR visuals.

Sea of Thieves, Rare's pirate sim, will support Smart Delivery for that upgrade to Xbox Series X too. It's also available day and date with Xbox Game Pass so you can start playing the more beautiful and speedier Sea of Thieves from day one.

Two more games are getting the Xbox Series X Optimised treatment too: Gears Tactics and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Gears Tactics is going 4K at 60fps on Xbox Series X, while Ori and the Will of the Wisps is going way up to 120fps, in 4K HDR and 120Hz for super-smooth platforming fun.

For now though, why not get excited about all the confirmed upcoming Xbox Series X games?