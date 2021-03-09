Fortnite Zero Crisis Finale will be a single-player event to start next season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will begin with a special single-player narrative event starting on March 16.

Dubbed the "Zero Crisis Finale" by Epic Games , the beginning of the next season will let you play through the "conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission" - if you haven't been paying attention, he's the one who's been bringing everyone from The Flash to the Xenomorph to the battle royale (though I don't think we can blame the sea shanty emote on him). You'll be able to play through the Zero Crisis Finale when you log into the game for the first time during season 6, so no need to rework your schedule around it.

Epic Games also plans to let players watch the event in a live global premiere, which will begin with "our most ambitious story cinematic yet." Details on how to tune in for the event are forthcoming. Meanwhile, Epic is reminding players to spend all of their Gold Bars, as they'll be reset at the end of the season; characters across the Island now have a bigger stock of Exotics and are selling them at a discount, so you can still get your bullion's worth.

The end of the season also means your last chance to finish up the Beskar Quests and rank up your Battle Pass. You also have another chance to pick up the Breathless Blades Pickaxe by finishing the Epic Quests for Fishstick or Lovely - get it done before the season ends and the pickaxe will be unlocked "a few days" after season 6 begins.

Aside from the dramatic finale, the Batman and Fortnite crossover comic is another way to discover untold secrets about the game .