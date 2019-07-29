Fortnite World Cup: Bugha, Aqua, and Nyhrox player profiles, settings, age, information

We've come to the end of the first ever Fortnite World Cup and three world champions have earned their spot in the history books, and staggering amounts of money. Bugha was the Fortnite World Cup Solos winner, while Aqua & Nyhrox were the pair crowned the Fortnite World Cup Duos winners, and since they're now three of the best Fortnite players in history, people want to know exactly who they are. Here's complete player profiles for Fortnite Bugha, Aqua, and Nyhrox, including how old they are, their names, where they come from, in-game settings, and more.

Fortnite Solos Champion: Bugha

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Bugha won the Fortnite World Cup Solos Finals after being a relatively unknown player at the start of the tournament, so people are curious about exactly who he is. Here's all the information you need to know about Bugha, although we can't find out exactly how he's got so much raw talent we're afraid.

Name: Kyle Giersdorf

Region: United States

Age: 16

Team: Sentinels

Twitch: Bugha

YouTube: Bugha

Twitter: Bugha

Earnings: $3.25m

Equipment:

FinalMouse Air58 Ninja CBB Edition

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset

Alienware AW2518H Monitor

You can find the rest of Bugha's in-game settings on the Bugha ProSettings page.

Fortnite Duos Champion: Aqua

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Aqua was one of two players to finish first in the Fortnite World Cup Duos finals, alongside his partner Nyhrox. The two saw off notable players including Mongraal, Benjyfishy, Nate Hill, ZexRow, and many more to be crowned the first ever Fortnite world champions, and took home $1.5m each.

Name: David W

Region: Austria

Age: 17

Team: Cooler

Twitch: Aquav2_

YouTube: AQUA

Twitter: Aquaa

Earnings: $1.568m

Equipment:

Logitech G Pro Wireless

Corsair K65 RapidFire

Logitech G430 Headset

Acer XF240H monitor

You can find the rest of Aqua's in-game settings on the Aqua ProSettings page.

Fortnite Duos Champion: Nyhrox

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Nyhrox was Aqua's partner in the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals, and undoubtedly pulled his own weight on their road to the trophy. Here's a complete player bio for Nyhrox.

Name: Emil Bergquist Pedersen

Region: Norway

Age: 16

Team: Cooler

Twitch: NyhroxFN

YouTube: Nyhrox

Twitter: Nyhrox

Earnings: $1.512m

Equipment:

FInalMouse Air58 Ninja CBR Edition

Anne Pro 2 White Keyboard

Logitech G935 Headset

ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q

You can find the rest of Nyhrox's in-game settings on the Nyhrox ProSettings page.

