Fortnite World Cup: Bugha, Aqua, and Nyhrox player profiles, settings, age, information

We've come to the end of the first ever Fortnite World Cup and three world champions have earned their spot in the history books, and staggering amounts of money. Bugha was the Fortnite World Cup Solos winner, while Aqua & Nyhrox were the pair crowned the Fortnite World Cup Duos winners, and since they're now three of the best Fortnite players in history, people want to know exactly who they are. Here's complete player profiles for Fortnite Bugha, Aqua, and Nyhrox, including how old they are, their names, where they come from, in-game settings, and more.
Fortnite Solos Champion: Bugha
Bugha won the Fortnite World Cup Solos Finals after being a relatively unknown player at the start of the tournament, so people are curious about exactly who he is. Here's all the information you need to know about Bugha, although we can't find out exactly how he's got so much raw talent we're afraid.
Name: Kyle Giersdorf
Region: United States
Age: 16
Team: Sentinels
Twitch: Bugha
YouTube: Bugha
Twitter: Bugha
Earnings: $3.25m
Equipment:
FinalMouse Air58 Ninja CBB Edition
Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard
Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset
Alienware AW2518H Monitor
You can find the rest of Bugha's in-game settings on the Bugha ProSettings page.
Fortnite Duos Champion: Aqua
Aqua was one of two players to finish first in the Fortnite World Cup Duos finals, alongside his partner Nyhrox. The two saw off notable players including Mongraal, Benjyfishy, Nate Hill, ZexRow, and many more to be crowned the first ever Fortnite world champions, and took home $1.5m each.
Name: David W
Region: Austria
Age: 17
Team: Cooler
Twitch: Aquav2_
YouTube: AQUA
Twitter: Aquaa
Earnings: $1.568m
Equipment:
Logitech G Pro Wireless
Corsair K65 RapidFire
Logitech G430 Headset
Acer XF240H monitor
You can find the rest of Aqua's in-game settings on the Aqua ProSettings page.
Fortnite Duos Champion: Nyhrox
Nyhrox was Aqua's partner in the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals, and undoubtedly pulled his own weight on their road to the trophy. Here's a complete player bio for Nyhrox.
Name: Emil Bergquist Pedersen
Region: Norway
Age: 16
Team: Cooler
Twitch: NyhroxFN
YouTube: Nyhrox
Twitter: Nyhrox
Earnings: $1.512m
Equipment:
FInalMouse Air58 Ninja CBR Edition
Anne Pro 2 White Keyboard
Logitech G935 Headset
ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q
You can find the rest of Nyhrox's in-game settings on the Nyhrox ProSettings page.
