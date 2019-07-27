Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals: Winners, standings, summary and more

The Fortnite World Cup Duos winners were crowned today at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York City, after a long afternoon of gruelling matches which saw 50 teams of two duking it out on the iconic Fortnite map. This is the first Fortnite World Cup ever so the players at the top of the Fortnite World Cup Duos standings will, without a doubt, be leaving their mark on history and walking away with millions of dollars. Read on for a round-up of the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals, along with the winners and final standings.

Game one kicked off and all eyes were on players like Mongraal, Benjyfishy, ZexRow and other pros who have made a name for themselves over the last year or so of Fortnite esports. As the final circle closed in, famous youngsters like Mitr0 and Benjyfishy were still alive, but Ghost Saf & NRG Zayt had a distinct high ground advantage, raining fire down from above. As the players on the ground fought, Scarlet was the last one standing, leaving him to face off against Saf and Zayt with a man disadvantage. They made swift work of him, taking home the first game.

Rolling into the second match meant Saf & Zayt had a one point lead over Scarlet & Bell in second, with Mongraal & Mitr0 in third. The TSM pals in ZexRow and Vinny1x surged past the opposition to secure the second game though, taking out Vorwenn, followed by Itemm to secure the win. The third match saw a 14-year-old called Calculator win, alongside his partner MackWood, as they killed Megga and Dubs from FaZe Clan in the dying moments before the circle closed completely.

Going into the second half of the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals and Saf & Zayt had a seven point lead over Megga & Dubs in second, but with three games remaining, it was still all to play for. Aqua and Nyhrox came out on top after seeing off both Benjyfishy and Skite in the final circle, but the highlight of game four was undoubtedly the crowd booing XXiF then cheering when he died, as he and his partner Ronaldo were previously banned for two weeks for collusion.

Aqua and Nyhrox clearly ate their Weetabix this morning because they stormed through to win the fifth, and their second consecutive game, taking out Deadra, Wolfiez, and Klusia in the dying seconds. With Saf & Zayt and Aqua & Nyhrox so close on points, either pair could have taken the top spot, along with a number of others in the top 10. 4zr & Howard won the final match, but when it came to the overall standings? Aqua & Nyhrox took it and were crowned the first ever Fortnite World Champions, winning $3 million between them. Check out the final top 10 Fortnite World Cup Duos standings below, and head to the official site to see the full list of placements.