We're down to the final day so if you're wondering how to watch the Fortnite World Cup, we've got it covered for you. The Fortnite World Cup Duos Winners were crowned yesterday, with the Fortnite World Cup Pro-Am taking place the day before, and it's all come down to this. Whoever wins will instantly become one of the top 10 esports earners of all time, so there's a lot at stake in the biggest Fortnite event of all time. Read on for everything you need to know on how to watch the Fortnite World Cup: stream, schedule, players, and more, and check out our live updates of the Fortnite World Cup Solos winners here.

Fortnite World Cup schedule

The Fortnite World Cup schedule is taking place across three days: Friday 26 July until Sunday 28 July, but each day has a different competition taking place. Here's the complete Fortnite World Cup schedule for those watching at home (all times are in ET):

Friday, 26 July

12:30pm: Creative Finals pre-show

1:00pm: Creative Finals games start

4:00pm: Celebrity Pro-Am

Saturday, 27 July

12:30pm: Duos Finals pre-show

1:00pm: Duos Finals games start

4:45pm: Duos Finals winners ceremony

Sunday, 28 July

12:30pm: Solos Finals pre-show

1:00pm: Solos Finals games start

4:45pm: Solos Finals winners ceremony

If you're attending the Fortnite World Cup in person, you can find the complete schedule including the fan festival and stadium opening/closing times on the official site.

Fortnite World Cup stream

You can watch the Fortnite World Cup on either the Twitch stream embedded above, or the YouTube stream below. Note that if you want to obtain the exclusive in-game items from the Fortnite World Cup, you'll need to follow our guide on how to link your Epic and YouTube accounts and make sure you're watching on YouTube! You can also catch all of the previous qualifying events over on the Fortnite Twitch channel VODs.

Fortnite World Cup players

Here are all of the qualified players for the Fortnite World Cup, for all four of the events taking place:

Solos Duos Creative Celebrity Pro-Am slaya Warriors CoverH + Warriors Twizz hiimtylerh Ninja + Marshmello Faze FaxFox CR.bell btw + Scarlet zand ッ Airwaks + RL Grime E11 Stompy NRG benjyfishy + NRG MrSavageM Suezhoo Denkops + Xavier Woods TQ Prisi0n3ro FaZe Mongraal + mitr0 msyb- DrLupo + Sigala NRG benjyfishy E11 Tschiiinken + E11 Stompy Clytax One_Shot_Gurl + Chandler Riggs hREDS BELAEU Lootboy Mexe + Lootboy Skram xSaandi Lachlan + Liam McIntyre Gambit.letw1k3 Lazarus Crimz + Spades Twitch TalDak723 Tfue + Nav LeStream Naytou MSF Clix + MSF Sceptic FaZe Kaz Moyorz87 + RJ Mitte DiegoGB uwu Envy LeNain + LG Tyler15 Taco Sinooh + Oh.King DRG C9 pfzin + C9 Nicks SAMSUNG art1er Alexia Raye + Jordyn Jones CODE leleo 100T Arkhram1x + Bloom Falconer Code MagMa Ghost Sean + Nick Shanholtz SEN Bugha Gambit.fwexY + Gambit.letw1k3 Chappy Cloakzy + Witt Lowry FaZe Dubs. COOLER Nyhrox + COOLER aqua MrKeroro10 L2R2 CourageJD + Sean O'Malley Ghost Bizzle VHV Crue + VHV Chapix RyanFranta Solary Yoshi + Freddie Stroma TSM_Comadon GO Deadra + GO M11Z bentz0r Chigua + Robleis Liquid Vivid NRG Zayt + Ghost Saf Svennoss ImMarksman + JT Brown 100T Ceice Tempo Brush + Tempo CizLucky Rogue AlexJJ TimTheTatMan + Dante Basco C9 Snow. Nate Hill + FaZe Funk SAMSUNG carnifex NICKMERCS + Mario Hezonja Liquid Riversan KNG Leno + KNG Barl Draceus_ Calango + Caue Moura KNG Cat voix + parpy Huizhi Pai Tambem Joga + Detonator ymqB_P0t NewbeeXXM-CN + Newbee_xMende.cn Koutox ActionJaxon + Sarunas Jackson CR Ruri Solary Airwaks + Solary Nikof 4Turtle Ewok + Jordan Fisher DV1 luKI Solary Hunter + Solary Kinstaar Code 0000 Nick Eh 30 + Max Carver RBK LeftEye Lnuef + Quinten Jacob + Clare Grant Fledermoys VP 7ssk7 + VP JAMSIDE Loserfruit + Alison Wonderland BL Tchub 100T Ceice + 100T Elevate Muselk + Wax Motif KNG CoreGamingg. coL Lanjok + coL Punisher Doigby + Cody Walker Eon wakie FaZe Megga. + FaZe Dubs. Ghost Aydan + Robert Abisi lolb0om wisheydp + GusTavox8 Jelty + Gaborever Secret_Domentos KNG little + KNG Jay. FearItself + Mackenzie Bourg SNG Lasers E11 Itemm + Derox. Wildcat + David Williams kurtz Oslo. + Not BadSniper Wade.CN + Jawn Ha Tfue COOLER 4zr + COOLER Noward TheSlayer360 + Greer Grammer MSF Clix Eon RedRush + Eon znappy Exile + Ashley Rickards KNG Unknown Tetchra + Eclipsae Symfuhny + Vinnie Pergola FaZe Funk RoAtDW + E11 BlooTea FaZe Kay + Kyle Kaplan Nittle code ronaldo + XXIF Sev7n + PC Siqueira CLG psalm Ghost Sean + Ghost Aydan Frapzz + Edwin Hodge EpikWhale from the village + hype lwnl Neckokun + Elly karhu TriggerQQ Flame + TriggerQQ Uniq XpertThief + Joey Fatone Link LZR Wolflez + LZR Rojo Ali-A + Aaron Gordon Meta Peterpan LeStream Skite + LeStream Vato Slogoman + Jeremy Ray Taylor Atlantis Letshe FaZe Vorwenn + Atlantis Tuckz Flakes Power + Edukof x-komAGO JARKOS E11 Klusia + SNG Th0masHD Zorman + Jared Abrahamson E11 Klusia Slackes + KeysFN Oscurlod + Dedreviil NRG MrSavageM TSM_Zexrow + TSM.Vinny1x MrFreshAsian + Desmond Chiam Ghost Issa yung calculator + coL MackWood Vodka + Alexander Snayzy 9z xown + 9z king Myth + Michael Drayer Fnatic smeef EpikWhale + 4DRStorm IFaris + DJ Van TrainH BlastR. Friz + Bizness Boi NRG Zayt RogueShark_ RIOT kolorful FaZe Megga. Envy Bucke 100T Klass C9 DK 1400 Rhux UwU USE CODE PZUHS twins lwnl Code Meta-Hood-J T1 Ar1us COOLER aqua marteeneu Erouce TrainH Robabz Skallereu Solary Kinstaar Atlantis K1nzell Gambit.fwexY RS Clarity Reverse2k Astonish Thiccboy Luneze KNG Chenkinz KNG Fatch. C9 Nicks 9z king 1400 Pika 4DRStorm sozman lwnl nifuaM MSF Endretta VHV Crue LeStream Skite GL_LYGHT FaZe Mongraal Emqu dMIND.teeq LeStream Blaxou MRKN Kawzmik Touzli LZR Legedien CODE SEN-Aspect LZR Hornet LZR Kreo Clipnode 100T Arkhram1x snoirreH

For everything else on the event, head to the official Fortnite World Cup page which includes a long FAQ and more details.