We're down to the final day so if you're wondering how to watch the Fortnite World Cup, we've got it covered for you. The Fortnite World Cup Duos Winners were crowned yesterday, with the Fortnite World Cup Pro-Am taking place the day before, and it's all come down to this. Whoever wins will instantly become one of the top 10 esports earners of all time, so there's a lot at stake in the biggest Fortnite event of all time. Read on for everything you need to know on how to watch the Fortnite World Cup: stream, schedule, players, and more, and check out our live updates of the Fortnite World Cup Solos winners here.
Fortnite World Cup schedule
The Fortnite World Cup schedule is taking place across three days: Friday 26 July until Sunday 28 July, but each day has a different competition taking place. Here's the complete Fortnite World Cup schedule for those watching at home (all times are in ET):
Friday, 26 July
- 12:30pm: Creative Finals pre-show
- 1:00pm: Creative Finals games start
- 4:00pm: Celebrity Pro-Am
Saturday, 27 July
- 12:30pm: Duos Finals pre-show
- 1:00pm: Duos Finals games start
- 4:45pm: Duos Finals winners ceremony
Sunday, 28 July
- 12:30pm: Solos Finals pre-show
- 1:00pm: Solos Finals games start
- 4:45pm: Solos Finals winners ceremony
If you're attending the Fortnite World Cup in person, you can find the complete schedule including the fan festival and stadium opening/closing times on the official site.
Fortnite World Cup stream
You can watch the Fortnite World Cup on either the Twitch stream embedded above, or the YouTube stream below. Note that if you want to obtain the exclusive in-game items from the Fortnite World Cup, you'll need to follow our guide on how to link your Epic and YouTube accounts and make sure you're watching on YouTube! You can also catch all of the previous qualifying events over on the Fortnite Twitch channel VODs.
Fortnite World Cup players
Here are all of the qualified players for the Fortnite World Cup, for all four of the events taking place:
|Solos
|Duos
|Creative
|Celebrity Pro-Am
|slaya
|Warriors CoverH + Warriors Twizz
|hiimtylerh
|Ninja + Marshmello
|Faze FaxFox
|CR.bell btw + Scarlet
|zand ッ
|Airwaks + RL Grime
|E11 Stompy
|NRG benjyfishy + NRG MrSavageM
|Suezhoo
|Denkops + Xavier Woods
|TQ Prisi0n3ro
|FaZe Mongraal + mitr0
|msyb-
|DrLupo + Sigala
|NRG benjyfishy
|E11 Tschiiinken + E11 Stompy
|Clytax
|One_Shot_Gurl + Chandler Riggs
|hREDS BELAEU
|Lootboy Mexe + Lootboy Skram
|xSaandi
|Lachlan + Liam McIntyre
|Gambit.letw1k3
|Lazarus Crimz + Spades
|Twitch TalDak723
|Tfue + Nav
|LeStream Naytou
|MSF Clix + MSF Sceptic
|FaZe Kaz
|Moyorz87 + RJ Mitte
|DiegoGB uwu
|Envy LeNain + LG Tyler15
|Taco
|Sinooh + Oh.King
|DRG
|C9 pfzin + C9 Nicks
|SAMSUNG art1er
|Alexia Raye + Jordyn Jones
|CODE leleo
|100T Arkhram1x + Bloom Falconer
|Code MagMa
|Ghost Sean + Nick Shanholtz
|SEN Bugha
|Gambit.fwexY + Gambit.letw1k3
|Chappy
|Cloakzy + Witt Lowry
|FaZe Dubs.
|COOLER Nyhrox + COOLER aqua
|MrKeroro10 L2R2
|CourageJD + Sean O'Malley
|Ghost Bizzle
|VHV Crue + VHV Chapix
|RyanFranta
|Solary Yoshi + Freddie Stroma
|TSM_Comadon
|GO Deadra + GO M11Z
|bentz0r
|Chigua + Robleis
|Liquid Vivid
|NRG Zayt + Ghost Saf
|Svennoss
|ImMarksman + JT Brown
|100T Ceice
|Tempo Brush + Tempo CizLucky
|Rogue AlexJJ
|TimTheTatMan + Dante Basco
|C9 Snow.
|Nate Hill + FaZe Funk
|SAMSUNG carnifex
|NICKMERCS + Mario Hezonja
|Liquid Riversan
|KNG Leno + KNG Barl
|Draceus_
|Calango + Caue Moura
|KNG Cat
|voix + parpy
|Huizhi
|Pai Tambem Joga + Detonator
|ymqB_P0t
|NewbeeXXM-CN + Newbee_xMende.cn
|Koutox
|ActionJaxon + Sarunas Jackson
|CR Ruri
|Solary Airwaks + Solary Nikof
|4Turtle
|Ewok + Jordan Fisher
|DV1 luKI
|Solary Hunter + Solary Kinstaar
|Code 0000
|Nick Eh 30 + Max Carver
|RBK LeftEye
|Lnuef + Quinten
|Jacob + Clare Grant
|Fledermoys
|VP 7ssk7 + VP JAMSIDE
|Loserfruit + Alison Wonderland
|BL Tchub
|100T Ceice + 100T Elevate
|Muselk + Wax Motif
|KNG CoreGamingg.
|coL Lanjok + coL Punisher
|Doigby + Cody Walker
|Eon wakie
|FaZe Megga. + FaZe Dubs.
|Ghost Aydan + Robert Abisi
|lolb0om
|wisheydp + GusTavox8
|Jelty + Gaborever
|Secret_Domentos
|KNG little + KNG Jay.
|FearItself + Mackenzie Bourg
|SNG Lasers
|E11 Itemm + Derox.
|Wildcat + David Williams
|kurtz
|Oslo. + Not BadSniper
|Wade.CN + Jawn Ha
|Tfue
|COOLER 4zr + COOLER Noward
|TheSlayer360 + Greer Grammer
|MSF Clix
|Eon RedRush + Eon znappy
|Exile + Ashley Rickards
|KNG Unknown
|Tetchra + Eclipsae
|Symfuhny + Vinnie Pergola
|FaZe Funk
|RoAtDW + E11 BlooTea
|FaZe Kay + Kyle Kaplan
|Nittle
|code ronaldo + XXIF
|Sev7n + PC Siqueira
|CLG psalm
|Ghost Sean + Ghost Aydan
|Frapzz + Edwin Hodge
|EpikWhale
|from the village + hype lwnl
|Neckokun + Elly
|karhu
|TriggerQQ Flame + TriggerQQ Uniq
|XpertThief + Joey Fatone
|Link
|LZR Wolflez + LZR Rojo
|Ali-A + Aaron Gordon
|Meta Peterpan
|LeStream Skite + LeStream Vato
|Slogoman + Jeremy Ray Taylor
|Atlantis Letshe
|FaZe Vorwenn + Atlantis Tuckz
|Flakes Power + Edukof
|x-komAGO JARKOS
|E11 Klusia + SNG Th0masHD
|Zorman + Jared Abrahamson
|E11 Klusia
|Slackes + KeysFN
|Oscurlod + Dedreviil
|NRG MrSavageM
|TSM_Zexrow + TSM.Vinny1x
|MrFreshAsian + Desmond Chiam
|Ghost Issa
|yung calculator + coL MackWood
|Vodka + Alexander
|Snayzy
|9z xown + 9z king
|Myth + Michael Drayer
|Fnatic smeef
|EpikWhale + 4DRStorm
|IFaris + DJ Van
|TrainH BlastR.
|Friz + Bizness Boi
|NRG Zayt
|RogueShark_
|RIOT kolorful
|FaZe Megga.
|Envy Bucke
|100T Klass
|C9 DK
|1400 Rhux UwU
|USE CODE PZUHS
|twins lwnl
|Code Meta-Hood-J
|T1 Ar1us
|COOLER aqua
|marteeneu
|Erouce
|TrainH Robabz
|Skallereu
|Solary Kinstaar
|Atlantis K1nzell
|Gambit.fwexY
|RS Clarity
|Reverse2k
|Astonish
|Thiccboy Luneze
|KNG Chenkinz
|KNG Fatch.
|C9 Nicks
|9z king
|1400 Pika
|4DRStorm
|sozman lwnl
|nifuaM
|MSF Endretta
|VHV Crue
|LeStream Skite
|GL_LYGHT
|FaZe Mongraal
|Emqu
|dMIND.teeq
|LeStream Blaxou
|MRKN Kawzmik
|Touzli
|LZR Legedien
|CODE SEN-Aspect
|LZR Hornet
|LZR Kreo
|Clipnode
|100T Arkhram1x
|snoirreH
For everything else on the event, head to the official Fortnite World Cup page which includes a long FAQ and more details.