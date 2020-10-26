Fortnite Witch Shack locations: Where to visit different Witch Shacks for the Fortnitemares event

Fortnite Witch Shacks have sprung up around the island, providing some suitably spooky scenery to complement the Halloween period. As you approach them you'll hear the eerie sound of crones cackling and spirits moaning, though thankfully you don't have to fight any supernatural beings there – unless any Shadow opponents are lurking nearby, that is. If you're trying to clear all of the Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges before the deadline then you'll need to visit different Witch Shacks, so knowing where they are in Fortnite will be a big help. We've searched through the mists and found all of the Fortnite Witch Shack locations, so you can quickly go to them without getting lost.

Fortnite Witch Shack locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of seven different Fortnite Witch Shack locations that have appeared around the island, which we've marked on the map. We also have a text description for where to find each one:

D2: close to Homely Hills, north of Doom's Domain

close to Homely Hills, north of Doom's Domain A4: close to Fancy View, west of Sweaty Sands

close to Fancy View, west of Sweaty Sands C4: to the northwest of Salty Springs

to the northwest of Salty Springs F5: close to the Gas n' Grub gas station, northwest of Lazy Lake

close to the Gas n' Grub gas station, northwest of Lazy Lake H3: to the southeast of Steamy Stacks

to the southeast of Steamy Stacks C7: to the south of Slurpy Swamp

to the south of Slurpy Swamp H7: close to Shipwreck Cove, southeast of Catty Corner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All you need to do to tick off each of the Fortnite Witch Shacks is to get close to it, either by landing there at the start or visiting it during the course of a match. Don't forget to grab some Fortnite Candy while you're there by smashing up the Halloween buckets, and pick up a Fortnite Witch Broom if you still need to fly one of those or want to make a quick escape from the area. Go to enough different Fortnite Witch Shack locations to reach your target, and you'll have completed another of your haunted challenges.