Fortnite welcomes Uncharted's Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer for a new crossover event next week

Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer from Uncharted are coming to Fortnite on February 17, 2022.

"Sic parvis magna. 'Greatness from small beginnings'," teases Epic in the video description, which is currently unlisted on the official Fortnite YouTube Channel. "Based on the Uncharted film by Sony Pictures and video game franchise by PlayStation’s Naughty Dog studio Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer are dropping on the Fortnite Island to stash a different kind of loot.

"​​Though the Island’s a place Nathan Drake has yet to explore, that should be no issue for this unparalleled adventurer (especially when treasure’s involved)," the description teases, adding that once you've spent a bit of time with Drake on the island, he'll "leave behind some treasure maps for you".

"Come across Drake's Maps on the Island and let them guide you to buried treasure! Dig up the treasure with your Pickaxe and enjoy the trove of valuable loot," we're told.

Both characters rock two looks in the game; one from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (or Lost Legacy for Chloe, who also has a Pack Back Bling), and one from the new Uncharted movie.

Weapons wise, you can add to your collection a Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, the Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, as well as the Update Journal emote and Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider.

