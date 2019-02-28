Fortnite Party Assist feature lets your friends help you complete challenges for Season 8

There's a brand new feature coming in Fortnite Season 8 and it's going to encourage you to play in squads more than ever before. Perhaps as a nod to the wonderful co-op available in competitor Apex Legends, there's a new features inbound called Fortnite Party Assist, which will let you highlight specific Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges that you need help completing. Whether that's searching chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction, or dealing damage with a shotgun and explosives in a single match - as are two of the week one challenges for season 8.

All you need to do is activate party assist on the specific challenge you need help with before you head into a match, and then it'll be flagged for other players to see.

What's really lovely about this new feature is that it really encourages you to work with a squad, and to work through the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges more. Although I know there are still a lot of people who play Fortnite every day, someone like me who dips in every now and then will definitely appreciate this brand new feature. Great work Epic!

