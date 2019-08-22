Fortnite Hot Spots: Where are they, and how to find and destroy Fortnite Loot Carriers

If you've been following gameplay developments over the last season or so, then you should already be familiar with Fortnite Hot Spots. These high loot areas are randomly designated for each match, and feature waves of drone-like Fortnite Loot Carriers hovering in the sky that are ready to distribute weapons and ammo when destroyed. If you're taking on the Fortnite Smash and Grab challenges for Week 4 then you'll need to spend some time at Fortnite Hot Spots, and if you prestige then you'll have to destroy a number of Fortnite Loot Carriers as well. Follow our guidance to track down both of these in Fortnite, and you'll be ticking off those challenges in no time.

Where to find Fortnite Hot Spots

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the start of a match, take a look at the Fortnite map and you should see one or more points of interest have their name written in gold rather than the usual black. These are Fortnite Hot Spots, and they are randomly chosen for each round so could appear anywhere. Due to the increased amount of loot available they are often more tempting for players to pick as a landing zone, and by featuring in the weekly challenges they're only going to get busier. Keep your eyes open in Fortnite Hot Spots, and be ready for combat.

How to destroy Fortnite Loot Carriers

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The reason why Fortnite Hot Spots are so popular is the Fortnite Loot Carriers hovering in the sky. These brightly coloured drones all contain a weapon and ammo, and it's quite possible to collect Legendary Items from them if you get a slice of luck. To destroy Fortnite Loot Carriers, simply shoot them a few times and they'll explode, raining a weapon and ammo down to the ground below. There's usually a decent number of Fortnite Loot Carriers hovering around each Fortnite Hot Spot so you can collect a good cache of items, but remember that unless you're using a silenced weapon to destroy them then your gunfire will give away your position to neaby opponents, so exercise caution there.

