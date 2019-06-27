Fortnite Clocks: Where to visit different clocks in Fortnite for the Week 8 challenge

Unless you know the entire map like the back of your hand, there's no way you'd know where all three Fortnite clocks are for the latest weekly challenge. You need to visit different clocks in Fortnite to complete it and there's three in total to be found across the map, from the harsh conditions of the snow to a bustling city. Thankfully for this task, you don't need to use any special emotes - just visit these three Fortnite clocks to beat the challenge.

Visit different clocks in Fortnite

As you can see on the map above, there are three Fortnite clocks to be found in order to complete the challenge. Here are each of the Fortnite clock locations specifically:

1. Mountain Sundial, Paradise Palms

This is a weird one but the sundial on the mountain at the south western edge of Paradise Palms counts as a clock apparently. So you'll have to glide in or build up to reach it.

2. Neo Tilted

Everyone remembers the old clock tower at Tilted Towers, because it was one of the most iconic landmarks on the map. You may think that it was demolished with the construction of Neo Tilted last season, but eagle eyed players will have noticed it's been replaced by a digital clock. This one still counts for the challenge - it may not be analogue, but it's a clock nonetheless!

3. Junk Junction

The big question however, is where did the Tilted Towers clock go? If you've explored every inch of the map, you'll have noticed that Junk Junction is the new location for the old clock tower. On the left-hand side of the southern entrance to the junkyard is where you'll find the final Fortnite clock, because the clock itself is laid on the ground, damaged and broken. Make sure you don't try the clock propped up on the other side of the tower because for some odd reason, that one doesn't count.

These are all three of the Fortnite clocks needed to complete the challenge for this week of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges, and make sure to follow the link for a quick look at all the challenges so far this season.

