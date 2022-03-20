Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance is here, and it's "wiped out" building

Epic Games has kicked off Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance by temporarily removing building from the game.

The twist was revealed earlier today when the battle royale developer unveiled what's new in Chapter 3 Season 2 with the surprise announcement that for now, all players will get a new Overshield now that building - a Fortnite staple - has been "wiped out".

"Building has been wiped out!", Epic teased on the official Fortnite website. "To help maintain cover, you now have an Overshield on top of your Shield and Health. The Overshield is your first line of defense: before your Shield and Health take a hit, it's your Overshield that'll crack. Your Overshield will still recover if it goes all the way down to 0."

Confused about what's happening? Us, too. Thankfully, though, an in-game loading screen has been shared online that helps add a little story context to the shocking change.

Fortnite has removed building to start Season 2 😳 pic.twitter.com/B1jPz1y3f9March 20, 2022 See more

"All Battle, No building," the text says. "Building has been wiped out. It's up to the Resistance to get it back. Jump in with your squad and help The Seven uncover the Imagined Orders nefarious plan."

For building fans, it's not all bad news. Even though the removal of building from the main mode is just temporary, those participating in competitive playlists and arenas will still be able to build even while there's a "ban" on building.

As for other new additions? Along with a bevy of unvaulted weapons, you'll also find two more machines at your disposal; the "power-packed" Combat SMG and the red-dot Striker Burst Rifle.

Bar funding also makes a comeback, which includes a bid to raise enough to fund an armored battle bus. If and when it's fully funded, you'll find it in Resistance-occupied POIs. Oh, and the new Battle Pass offers new characters like Doctor Strange, Tsuki 2.0, Gunnar, The Imagined, Kiara K.O., Erisa, and The Origin.

There's loads more - including POI possessions, IO blimps, and siege cannons - but what really caught our eye was the news that we can now shoulder-bash doors and there's now a "new, faster default movement speed" - which, in turn, results in a faster sprint. Perhaps best of all, though, Fortnite now features mantling.

"Gaining the high ground has always been key to winning a battle," Epic explains. "And fortunately, where your feet fail, your hands will now help you out. If a surface is just a little too high for your jump - or a platform just a little too far for your landing - your hands can come into play and pull you up!"

ICYMI, Doctor Who is the latest series to be given a Fortnite make-over . BBC Studios recently announced that the Tardis will be touching down in Epic Games' popular battle-royale blaster. As Anne-Marie reported at the time, a brand-new Doctor Who-inspired island will offer battles, missions, and adventures in iconic locations from the Whoniverse.