Fortnite Bottle Flip locations: Where to land a Bottle Flip on a target near a giant fish, llama, or pig

If you've been pushing your way through the Week 9 challenges, then you may be looking for the Fortnite Bottle Flip locations so you can try to land a Bottle Flip on a target near a giant fish, llama, or pig. This is the final prestige mission for the Fortnite Bullseye challenges, so well done for getting to this stage! To get going, you'll need the Bottle Flip toy which unlocks at level 37 of the Battle Pass in Fortnite, then once you're armed with that you're ready to get out there and start flipping. Read on and we'll show you where to go, as well as explain the technique for a perfect flip.

Fortnite Bottle Flip locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three Fortnite Bottle Flip locations on the map, which are found near a giant fish, llama, or pig. These are marked by a green target on the ground with a picture of a bottle inside, and are located near a giant fish in G2, a giant llama in B1, and a giant pig G10.

How to land a Bottle Flip in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found the green Fortnite Bottle Flip target in one of the marked locations, you then need to land a Bottle Flip on it. It may seem like the outcome of a Bottle Flip action is completely random, but in fact it is largely based on your position and the angle of your aim. Line yourself up so the bottle lands on the target when thrown, then adjust your aim angle up and down until you hit the sweet spot, which for us was lining up the sight with the spot the bottle landed on. You only need to land one Fortnite Bottle Flip on the target to complete this challenge, but when you find the right angle you and keep repeating the action and you'll land the flip on every attempt!

