Where is Fortbyte 36 accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island?

Fortnite Season 9's new challenge raises the question of where is the Fortbyte accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island? These new Fortnite Fortbytes are daily challenges that slowly unlock an image and the promise of "rewards" should you get them all.

There are 100 in total, 18 of which appeared at the start of Fortnite Season 9. Some are unlocked by XP, others by Battle pass Tiers, and some by physically doing things things in the world.

That's the case for Fortbyte 36 Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island. To get that you'll need to wear the new Sentinel skin (the robot chicken one) and head to this island:

Once there head round to the part of the island you can see in the picture below. The Fortbyte should pop as you approach and let you collect it with a press of square. Remember, it'll only appear if you're wearing the Sentinel costume.

