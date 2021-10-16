First look at Ava DuVernay's DMZ series revealed at DC FanDome

The first look at DMZ, a new HBO Max series from Ava DuVernay, has been unveiled at DC FanDome.

Based on the DC comic book series of the same name, the four-part series takes place in the near future during the Second American Civil War, where Manhattan is a demilitarized zone (AKA a DMZ). Rosario Dawson stars as Alma, a medic who's trying to find her lost son, and Benjamin Bratt, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee, and Jade Wu also star.

(Image credit: HBO)

The new images feature Dawson showing off variations of a no-nonsense expression, and they're the first glimpse we've had at the upcoming miniseries.

DuVernary is an executive producer on the show and she directed the first episode of the series. She became the first Black woman to be nominated in the Best Director category at the Oscars for her 2014 movie Selma, and she recently helmed the Netflix series When They See Us.

(Image credit: HBO)

All four episodes were written by Roberto Patino, who's written for shows like Sons of Anarchy, and the remaining episodes will be directed by Ernest Dickerson – he's helmed episodes of The Wire, House of Cards, and The Walking Dead.

DMZ doesn't have an official release date yet, but we can expect to see it on HBO Max sometime in 2022.