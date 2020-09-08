First images from The Mandalorian season 2 revealed: "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher"

The first images from The Mandalorian season 2 are now here! First, a warning: Baby Yoda is even cuter this time. But there's also plenty of Mando action, as well as Carl Weathers' Greef and Gina Carano's Cara Dune being shown off for the sophomore season of the Disney Plus series.

The Mando images, courtesy of EW, feature Pedro Pascal's helmeted bounty hunter looking sleek; another shows him flanked by Greef (now rocking a beard) and Cara; the final pair show Greef again and Mando on a speeder. And is that Baby Yoda poking out of that pouch we spy?

The first look at ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ Season 2 has been released.(Source: https://t.co/SpAFoVMciD) pic.twitter.com/nckaB5mRJVSeptember 8, 2020

#TheMandalorian strikes back! After an Emmy-nominated first season, @StarWars series creator @Jon_Favreau and executive producer marvels at The Child’s fame and shares the first look at season 2. https://t.co/oiYGDJtdTo Story by: @JamesHibberd pic.twitter.com/rZDyMJpgFcSeptember 8, 2020

The images are only a taste of things to come. What can we expect from the second season? More of everything, by the sounds of it.

"Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy," Dave Filoni said. Creator Jon Favreau adds: “The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

The larger story, of course, needs a larger cast. There's still no confirmation on the likes of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, or Timothy Olyphant's unknown role, and one of the actors isn't falling for any Jedi mind tricks to spill the show's secrets. “Some of them are true, some are not sure,” teased Gina Carano, only adding to the mystery.

Giancarlo Esposito was also on hand to talk about his villain, who may not be that evil after all. Or maybe he is... We'll have to wait and see. But one thing that's not a mystery for The Mandalorian season, which is due to premiere on Disney Plus on October 30: Baby Yoda is still the best.