FIFA 21 skill moves: All the tricks you can do on the pitch this year

If you want to up your game on the pitch, knowing all of the best FIFA 21 skill moves is absolutely key. You can skip past defenders or get your midfield out of a tight spot if you know the right tricks to perform in FIFA 21, whether it's a roulette or a rainbow flick. Here are all of the FIFA 21 skill moves and the star rating your players need to pull them off.

FIFA 21 skill moves star ratings explained

(Image credit: EA Sports)

In the full list of FIFA 21 skill moves below, the skills are divided by the star rating your players need to pull them off. You can check this by going into an individual players' information, then looking for the star rating, alongside their weak foot rating. As you'd expect, most defenders have lower ratings, while wingers can often be found with four stars and above.

FIFA 21 skill moves list

1 Star Skill Moves

These are the basic tricks that anyone can pull off, including goalkeepers. Though we wouldn't advise doing tricks with 'keepers, for obvious reasons...

1 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Bridge Tap R1 x2 Tap RB x2 Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction Tap LB + RB + RS direction Standing Ball Juggle L2 + Tap R1 Hold LT + Tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right Flick Up Hold L1 + Tap R3 Hold LB + Tap R3

2 Star Skill Moves

99% of outfield players have two star skills so you shouldn't have any trouble doing these ones. Note the Drag Back, which has changed execution since last year.

2 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down x2 Flick RS down x2 Body Feint Right/Left Flick RS right/left Flick RS right/left Stepover Right/Left Roll RS front to right/left Roll RS front to right/left Reverse Stepover Right/Left Roll RS right/left to front Roll RS right/left to front Ball Roll Right/Left Hold RS right/left Hold RS right/left Drag Back L1 + R1 + LS flick down LB + RB + LS flick down

3 Star Skill Moves

Now we're getting to the good stuff. Most midfielders and forwards will have three star skills, which includes some classics like the Roulette and Heel Chop.

3 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Roulette Right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roulette Left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Fake Left & Go Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Fake Right & Go Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Heel Chop Right/Left Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left

4 Star Skill Moves

This is where you can start looking super fancy because there are a lot of four star moves, including the Rainbow Flick, a true showboating move.

4 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + press R3 Hold LB + press R3 Heel To Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Simple Rainbow RS flick down then up twice RS flick down then up twice Spin Right Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Spin Left Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running) RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Cut Right RS hold left + LS hold right RS hold left + LS hold right Ball Roll Cut Left RS hold right + LS hold left RS hold right + LS hold left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X Hold RT + X then A Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left Quick Ball Rolls RS hold down RS hold down Drag To Heel Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left Lane Change Right/Left Hold L1 + RS hold right/left Hold LB + RS hold right/left Three Touch Roulette Right/Left Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left Drag Back Spin Right/Left RS flick down then flick right/left RS flick down then flick right/left

5 Star Skill Moves

These skills can only be pulled off by the very best; Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Aiden Mcgeady... that tier of player.

5 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Advanced Rainbow RS flick down, hold up, then flick up RS flick down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from down to left, then back to right Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running) RS hold right/left then flick up RS hold right/left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + RS flick up then down Hold RB + RS flick up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) RS flick up, up, down RS flick up, up, down Turn and Spin Right/Left RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing) RS hold right/left then flick left/right RS hold right/left then flick left/right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right Elastico Chop Left Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left Hold RB + roll RS along bottom right to left Spin Flick Right/Left Hold R1 + RS flick up then right/left Hold RB + RS flick up then right/left Flick Over Hold L1 + RS hold up Hold LB + RS hold up Tornado Spin Right/Left Hold L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left Hold LB + RS flick up then flick right/left Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square then X + LS down Hold LT + X then A + LS down

5 Star Juggling Tricks

When players with five star skills juggle the ball, they can also do special moves like these with the ball in mid-air.

5 Star Juggling Tricks Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Laces Flick Up L2 + Hold R1 LT + Hold RB Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/Left Hold LS down/right/left Hold LS down/right/left Around The World RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise In Air Elastico RS flick right then left RS flick right then left Reverse In Air Elastico RS flick left then right RS flick left then right Flick Up For Volley Hold LS up Hold LS up Chest Flick Hold L2 + R3 x2 Hold LT + R3 x2 T. Around The World RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

