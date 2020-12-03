FIFA 21 best players guide: the highest rated cards in Ultimate Team

The FIFA 21 best players list is dominated by Icons as 2021 approaches. That’s standard for this time of year: FIFA 21 won’t truly heat up until TOTY (Team Of The Year) cards are live. Four contemporary names do make the top ten, however, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the two inevitable selections. Below we profile the full ten, as well as outlining what you can expect each of these endgame megastars to cost. This is your FIFA 21 best players guide, with all prices correct on PS4 as of 3 December 2020.

1. Pele (CAM, Icons) - 95

(Image credit: EA)

A three-time World Cup winner and six-time champion of the Brazilian league with Santos, Edson Arantes do Nascimento was named FIFA’s joint Player Of The Century in 1999 – alongside the little magician sitting at number two on this list. This Pele card costs a whopping 6.5 million coins, blessing you with 96 sprint speed, 96 agility, 95 ball control, 95 balance, and 95 finishing. In a world: goalllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll.

2. Diego Maradona (CAM, Icons) - 95

(Image credit: EA)

In November the world bade farewell to Argentina’s talisman and greatest ever player, at the far-too-young age of 60. Always a controversial figure, Maradona’s unpredictability was exactly what made him so special – and his brilliance is well represented in digital form. This card offers 98 balance, 96 dribbling, 95 ball control and 95 vision. Making him the focal point of your team in the hope of emulating Argentina’s 1986 World Cup triumph sets you back 2.6 million coins.

3. Ronaldo (ST, Icons) - 94

(Image credit: EA)

One of two Brazilian strikers on this list, and two Ronaldos – at 9.7 million choose your search terms carefully. It’s the mix of pace and physicality which makes this more popular than the Pele card at number one, with Ronnie offering 89 strength and 81 heading accuracy to go with 93 sprint speed, 95 dribbling, 96 finishing and 91 shot power. At time of writing this is the most expensive card in FIFA 21, with Ruud Gullit (CM, Icons, 90) coming in second at 7 million coins.

4. Zinedine Zidane (CAM, Icons) - 94

(Image credit: EA)

Zizou is the only member of the FIFA 21 best players list who you can have roaming the touchline as well as dominating your midfield – his Real Madrid manager card comes with a brilliantly realistic likeness. If you’re more fussed about engine-room abilities than dugout ones, know that this card costs 3.5 millions, which secures you 95 short passing, 93 long passing, 96 ball control, 95 reactions, and 94 dribbling.

5. Lionel Messi (CF, Barcelona) - 94

(Image credit: EA)

Little Leo is the first active player to crack the top ten, with this TOTW (Team Of The Week) item from week 7 worth one OVR point more than his standard gold card. [For more on that one, hit our FIFA 21 ratings guide.] This price for this one is 1.2 million. It’s all about the 97s: ball control, dribbling, composure, finishing and vision all nab that number, while 96 balance, 95 reactions and 96 long shots are also certain to have you grinning all the way through to FIFA 22.

6. Robert Lewandoswki (ST, FC Bayern) - 93

(Image credit: EA)

A slight catch with this one: Lewa’s best card is a FIFA 21 SBC (Squad Building Challenges) exclusive, awarded after he scored the Bundesliga Player Of The Month gong in October. You have until 20 December to complete the puzzle, and it costs in the region of 350,000 coins. If you’d rather opt for a tradable version of the prolific Pole, plump for his 92-rated TOTW item at 128,000 coins, or his still-excellent base gold card, at 62,000 coins.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Piemonte Calcio) - 93

(Image credit: EA)

Former cover star Ronaldo plays second fiddle to Messi in current editions of FIFA, owing to rival game PES 2021 exclusively owning his club’s license – see our FIFA 21 Juventus story for a full explanation. That doesn’t stop him being even more expensive than Leo, with this card retailing at 2.8 million coins on the transfer market. 96 jumping, 96 positioning, 96 finishing, 94 ball control and 92 pace are five of many standout stats.

8. Paolo Maldini (CB, Icons) - 92

(Image credit: EA)

2.2 million is the asking price for FIFA 21’s highest rated defender, though it’s a fair price to pay for a player who scored seven Serie A titles and an astonishing five Champions League wins during a 25-year, one-club career with AC Milan. He’s dominant at the heart of a back three or four – 96 standing tackle, 96 interceptions, 94 defensive awareness – but as in real life plays tidily too, with 95 reactions and 85 ball control. Bellissimo, truly.

9. Ferenc Puskas (ST, Icons) - 92

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 21 Icons list added 11 new old names this year, taking the overall tally to 100 – and the imminent addition of FIFA 21 David Beckham ticks it over to 101. Puskas banged in a staggering 514 goals in 530 games for Budapest Honved and Real Madrid, adding 84 in 85 matches for Hungary. No wonder he scores 97 finishing, 97 positioning and 94 long shots, on a card that costs around 2.8 million coins.

10. Jan Oblak (GK, Atletico Madrid) - 92

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 21’s best-rated goalkeeper isn’t the most expensive: Oblak costs 158,000 coins making him cheaper than Icon netminders Edwin Van Der Sar, Lev Yashin, Petr Cech and Peter Schmeichel. The card boasts 89 diving, 92 reflexes, 93 handling and 91 positioning, and it’ll improve further if Atletico Madrid progress beyond the Champions League group stage as it’s a FIFA 21 RTTF item. Looking for the best Premier League goalie? That’ll be Alisson (Liverpool, 90) who retails at 58,000 coins.

