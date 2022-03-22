Fast and Furious 10 lines up The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior to join cast

The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior is in talks to star opposite Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10, the next installment in the long-running action movie franchise.

If the Portuguese actor, who played Cleo Cazo aka Ratcatcher 2 in the James Gunn-directed DC flick, winds up joining the project, she will be following in the footsteps of fellow newbie Jason Momoa, who confirmed his involvement earlier this month.

"I'm gonna go do Fast 10," the Aquaman star told Entertainment Weekly, before revealing some details about his villainous character.

"That's gonna be fun... It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy."

Elsewhere, Melchior will next be seen in action-thriller Assassin Club, alongside Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, and Jurassic World Dominion star Sam Neill.

Originally scheduled to release during Easter Weekend 2023, Fast 10 – geared up to be the penultimate chapter in the series – will now come out in cinemas on May 19 next year. Justin Lin is lined up to direct, having helmed five of the previous movies, while Chris Morgan wrote the script.

Diesel will produce as well as star, reprising his role as tank top-loving petrolhead Dominic Toretto.

Charlize Theron (as Cypher), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges (Tej Parker), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) are all expected to return, too.

While we wait to see whether they will, make sure to catch up on the franchise with our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order – because, no, they were not released in chronological order.