Fallout TV series recruits Captain Marvel and Tomb Raider writer as co-showrunner

The Fallout TV series at Amazon has found a pair of showrunners.

Variety reports that the Fallout TV adaptation at Amazon had recruited Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner as co-showrunners. Additionally, the outlet also confirms that executive producer Jonathan Nolan will step in to direct the pilot episode of the adaptation on Amazon.

The credits of the two new showrunners are pretty interesting to contrast. Robertson-Dworet has writing credits on the likes of 2018's Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander, and 2019's Captain Marvel, while Wagner has a variety of writing credits on TV comedies, including The Office, Silicon Valley, and Baskets, among other projects, suggesting we could be getting a deliberately humorous twist on the apocalypse.

All aforementioned crewmembers will also serve as producers for the Fallout TV series at large. Nolan, Robertson-Dworet, and Wagner will all be executive producing the adaptation, while Westworld's Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham round out the crop of executive producers leading the new show.

The Fallout TV series was first announced as being in the works at Amazon back in mid-2020, with Kilter Films announced to be producing the series. News has been scant about the adaptation ever since, with Fallout game series director Todd Howard last confirming in November 2021 that the adaptation was still "moving ahead." Howard is serving as one of two executive producers on the series for Bethesda, in between developing Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

Check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime if you're looking to fill the gap between now and the Fallout series eventually launching.