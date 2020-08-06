Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: When is it coming to both platforms?

Will there be Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions? Fall Guys is absolutely the flavour of the month right now after launching for free on PS4 (for anyone with PS Plus), and also on Steam, so anyone who isn't able to play on either platform is understandably wondering if there will be a Fall Guys Xbox One or Fall Guys Nintendo Switch version any time soon. It's a very valid question because who doesn't want to take part in a bean themed Takeshi's Castle meets Total Wipeout game on their favourite console? Here's all we know about if Fall Guys is coming to Switch or Xbox One.

Will there be a Fall Guys Xbox One and/or Nintendo Switch version?

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

At launch, Fall Guys is only available on PS4 and PC. Despite Mediatonic's decision to stick to two of the four current-gen platforms only, they have answered this question in the Fall Guys FAQ, stating that they "would love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line".

The response goes on to explain that if you want a Fall Guys Xbox One or Fall Guys Nintendo Switch version, you should let the team know via Twitter or Discord. They're keen to know "how much demand there is". Our guess? Absolutely tonnes, because Fall Guys has utterly exploded in popularity since launch.

There's a chance that if/when Fall Guys comes to other platforms, it might bring Fall Guys crossplay along with it. Right now, you can only play with friends on the same platform as you, but that's another aspect that the team have acknowledged, saying they want to support it as soon as possible. So the future looks bright for Fall Guys themed where everyone can play together, no matter their platform of choice. Especially since Fall Guys split screen could happen too.