Fall Guys developer says it's "still committed" to crossplay, but there's "nothing new" for now

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic says it's "still committed" to making crossplay a reality, but it has acknowledged there's "nothing new on that front" for now.

"There's nothing new on that front, I'm afraid," Mediatonic's Joe Walsh told The Loadout . "We're still committed to it. I think we're committed to it even more than we were before.

"We're seeing that Fall Guys is bringing people in who don't usually play multiplayer games together. So if we can get people together with friends as soon as possible, that's good. It's important to us as a studio."

Walsh also confirmed that while custom modes such as private lobbies are still in "early days", "it's something we hear a desire for".

"Fall Guys is ultimately a TV show, and people want to be the director, they want to run their own show," Walsh added. "We totally hear the demand for that, but it'll take us a little while to figure out what that looks like exactly. But it's on our list of things to do."

In spite of the server issues that marred its launch , Fall Guys is making huge waves and has become PS Plus’ most downloaded game of all time . It also briefly became the biggest game on Twitch by viewer count, second only to the generic all-encompassing category, "Just Chatting". This means that when it was released, there were more people watching Fall Guys on Twitch than any other game in the world, including Fortnite , GTA V , and League of Legends.

And thanks to the game’s huge success and console usage being heavily restricted in China, Mediatonic’s colourful gameshow is even making its way to mobile.

Fall Guys season 2 was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and we're going back a few hundred years to medieval times when the new content launches in October. New content includes medieval-themed costumes like dragons, knights, and wizards, as well as new rounds with themed obstacles.

