Where does Falcon and The Winter Soldier fit in the Marvel timeline?

So, where does Falcon and The Winter Soldier take place in the Marvel timeline? Everything taking place in a post-blip, post-Avengers: Endgame world is a lot more difficult to pin down judging by the first few Marvel Phase 4 entries. But, still, there are a few pointers and clues as to what year(s) Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set in, as well as whether it takes place before or after WandaVision.

Settle in as we swoop down and zero in on where Falcon and The Winter Soldier fits in the MCU after the first episode. It’s still early days, but we think we have an idea.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Marvel timeline

(Image credit: Marvel)

Let’s get the obvious stuff out of the way first. Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. That means it’s at least 2023 by the time we see Sam and Bucky again.

Sam, though, narrows down Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s place in the timeline by handing over Captain America’s shield in a ceremony. During his speech, he said the events of Endgame were "a few months ago."

A Collider interview with director Kari Skogland further cements Falcon’s place in the MCU, revealing the show takes place six months after the battle for Earth at Avengers HQ.

It’s unclear exactly when in 2023 Endgame took place, though even a late 2023 date would still put the events of Falcon and The Winter Soldier at mid-2024 at the latest, and mid-2023 at the earliest.

Does Falcon and The Winter Soldier take place after WandaVision?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

That it does. We know that thanks to Monica Rambeau coming back after the Snap and, just a few weeks later, heading to SWORD HQ for a debrief from Acting Director Hayward. The events of WandaVision span from immediately after Endgame (Wanda going to see Vision’s body), to just a couple of weeks later. That would mean Falcon and The Winter Soldier takes place several months after WandaVision.

And, then there’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. This one is a little less clear-cut, though the Spidey sequel takes place in the summer of 2024 (just taking into account the European vacation and Peter’s school year coming to a close), meaning that the order should now look as follows in a post-Endgame world:

Avengers: Endgame

WandaVision

Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Spider-Man: Far From Home

