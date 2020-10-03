Even the Haunting of Bly Manor opening credits are spine-chilling

The Haunting of Bly Manor opening credits are here, and if the sequence is any indication, we're up for a chilling road ahead. The series launches on Netflix on October 9, giving us nine probably horrific episodes to watch in the lead-up to Halloween.

The opening credits sequence runs through a series of portraits of Bly Manor's main characters, starting with The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti, who plays an American nanny grappling with the mysterious happenings of Bly manor. The faces in the portraits start to deteriorate as they cycle through. It's a similar structure to the Haunting of Hill House opening sequence, and just like the first series, the beautifully haunting score really amplifies the atmosphere. Check out the opening credits for Bly Manor yourself:

One week to go. Until then, enjoy our perfectly splendid opening titles. pic.twitter.com/2wxdka3ZmUOctober 2, 2020

In case you missed it, this week Netflix revealed posters for each of the episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as titles for all but one of the episodes. The Haunting of Bly Manor is telling a slightly more succinct than its predecessor, with only nine episodes for the series compared to Hill House's 10. We also now know that there's a two-parter ominously titled "The Two Faces" part 1 and 2.

The new series waves goodbye to the Crain Family from Hill House and introduces a brand new story loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, by Henry James. However, director Mike Flanagan told GamesRadar+ that the novella is just one of "a dozen" stores by James the series adapts for TV.

