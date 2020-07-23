Epic Games' Summer Sale discounts Maneater, Control, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and more by up to 85%

Apologies to your wallet in advance, but the Summer Sale at Epic Games is live, and a bunch of big AAA games have been given massive discounts.

The full list of game sales can be found here, but here are some of the highlights from Epic Games' big Summer Sale.

Maneater just came out a couple of months ago, and it's already on sale for 25% off its usual list price. For a limited time, you can start your adventure as a vicious, nondiscriminating, and eventually bio-electric bull shark for just $30. Our own Rachel Weber lovingly deemed Maneater a "single-minded machine of delightful destruction."

Better yet, our 2019 Game of the Year is currently half off its normal price. Control is a profoundly innovative, mind-bending adventure from Remedy, the minds behind Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break. And with this year's Foundation DLC adding a substantial amount of new story to the base game, now's as good a time as ever to check out one of last year's best titles.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is sitting at one of its lowest prices ever at $19.79, a 75% discount from list price. The sprawling, open-ended RPG set in ancient Greece is a culmination of everything that makes the Assassin's Creed series great, and it's the perfect time sink to get lost in while you wait for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Likewise, Assassin's Creed Origins is on sale for just $12, an 80% discount.

Other goodies include Borderlands 3 for $30 (50% off), Red Dead Redemption 2 for $48 (20% off), and Far Cry 5 for $9 (85% off).

