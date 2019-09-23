Emmy winners 2019 – Game of Thrones season 8 comes out top as Fleabag and Chernobyl take major awards

This year's Emmy winners have been announced, with Game of Thrones taking home a total of 12 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. That means the HBO show's divisive season 8 was unable to beat season 6's Emmys record, tying it for 12 wins in one ceremony.
Ten of Game of Thrones's wins were in the creative categories, while two came in the main ceremony (also Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage). Other big winners were Fleabag, which took home Best Comedy Series, and Chernobyl, which won Best Limited Series. See the full list of major winners below.
Outstanding drama series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones WINNER
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding comedy series
Veep
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
The Good Place
Fleabag WINNER
Russian Doll"
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose WINNER
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve WINNER
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, "House of Cards
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones WINNER
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark WINNER
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominksy Method
Bill Hader, Barry WINNER
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag WINNER
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel WINNER
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding limited Series
Chernobyl WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us WINNER
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us"
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon WINNER
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act WINNER
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal WINNER
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
TV Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch WINNER
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Outstanding variety sketch series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live WINNER
Who Is America?
Outstanding reality/competition series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race WINNER
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
During the Emmys ceremony, a new Breaking Bad movie trailer was shown, teasing that a certain major character may still be alive. Meanwhile, you can check out all the new TV shows coming your way.