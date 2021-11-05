Elden Ring will apparently have graphics and performance modes on PS5

Elden Ring will apparently have Graphics and Performance modes, according to a retailer listing.

Just yesterday, after Bandai Namco debuted brand new gameplay of Elden Ring, pre-orders for the flashy Collector's Edition went live. Over on GameStop's listing for said edition, the retailer claims that FromSoftware's new action-RPG will have Graphics and Performance modes, on the PS5 at least.

According to the listing from GameStop, the Graphics mode will boost Elden Ring's visuals "up to 4K," while the latter Performance mode guarantees 60 frames per second gameplay on the PS5. Although it's only the PS5 that's specified in the listing, it's hard to imagine these two modes not being available for the Xbox Series X version of the game.

This would be pretty similar to what happened with Demon's Souls, a Bluepoint-developed remake of the FromSoftware original game. Bluepoint's remake offered a graphics mode that boosted Demon's Souls to native 4K resolution on the PS5 with ray tracing, and a performance mode that maintained a smooth 60FPS with upscaled 4K graphics.

As for Elden Ring though, we were treated to over 15 minutes of brand new gameplay via yesterday's presentation. We saw the protagonist, called the "Tarnished," adventuring around the open world of The Lands Between, showcasing the game's emphasis on varied play styles with melee combat, ranged attacks, and magic all being viable options for any scenerio.

Elden Ring launches February 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. A closed network test is coming up later this month for FromSoftware's new game, and you can head over to our Elden Ring network test dates guide for information on when the action kicks off.

Alternatively, you can check out the seven things we learned from Elden Ring's 15-minute gameplay reveal feature for details you might've missed.