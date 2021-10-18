Elden Ring network tests start in less than a month and you can sign up now

Elden Ring network tests will begin on November 12, Bandai Namco announced today.

This will be a closed network test, and you've only got until November 1 to sign up. You'll find sign-up details for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Bandai Namco's website. This round of testing seemingly won't be open to PC, but it's possible we'll see additional tests that will. Note that while you can technically select multiple platforms (i.e. both PS4 and PS5), the network test sign-up sheet specifies that you should only choose one.

True to FromSoftware tradition, Elden Ring will hold five tests across three days. Here's the full Elden Ring network test schedule:

Friday, November 12: 3am - 6am PT / 6am - 9am ET / 11am - 2pm GMT

Friday, November 12: 7pm - 10pm PT / 10pm - 1am ET (Nov 13) / 3am - 6am (Nov 13) GMT

Saturday, November 13: 11am - 2pm PT / 2pm - 5pm ET / 7pm - 10pm GMT

Sunday, November 14: 3pm - 6pm PT / 6pm - 9pm ET / 11pm - 2am (Nov 15) GMT

Sunday, November 14: 7pm - 10pm PT / 10pm - 1am (Nov 15) ET / 3am - 6am (Nov 15) GMT

This round of network testing was announced just minutes before a relatively unsurprising Elden Ring delay which has pushed the game back just over one month, from January 22 to February 25, 2022.

Today's news comes on the heels of an alleged Elden Ring leak ostensibly showing in-game footage captured on an Xbox One.