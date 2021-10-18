Elden Ring delay confirmed, but it's only by a month

An Elden Ring delay has been confirmed by the game's official Twitter account.



The move sees the game, which is a collaboration between Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware, pushed back to February 25, 2022, roughly one month later than its original January 2022 release date.

As you can see from the tweet below, the delay is being put down to the fact that the "depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations."

Important message:ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.The #ELDENRING TeamOctober 18, 2021 See more

While it's understandably disappointing news to see the game slip from its January release, it's fortunately not too long a wait compared to other George R.R. Martin works that have been pushed back. Game of Thrones fans who have been waiting patiently for The Winds of Winter can attest to that.

Plus, registration is now open for the Elden Ring network test, which will allow players to sample the action role-playing game, before its new February release date, this November.

It's been a long road to launch for Elden Ring, with fans clamoring for any news on the game since it was first revealed at E3 2019. This summer, we finally got a new look at Elden Ring during E3 2021, when the game's official trailer closed out Summer Games Fest Live, showing the intriguing RPG in all its glory.

Then, this weekend, we got a reportedly less official look at the game, as alleged leaked footage of Elden Ring running on Xbox One made its way to Twitter and showed off a suitably imposing fantasy world. While fans might be waiting a little longer for Elden Ring, hopefully they'll be able to see just how accurate that footage is sooner rather than later.

