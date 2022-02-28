Elden Ring servers are going offline later today for an hour

Elden Ring servers will be going down for maintenance in the next few days.

Earlier today, February 28, the official Elden Ring Twitter account announced that servers on all systems would be undergoing maintenance in the next few days. Because of the nature of said maintenance, servers have to be taken offline while the work is being carried out, so you won't be able to use co-op or any other online features during this time.

Servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance in the next few days to help improve some multiplayer functions.Times and maintenance length for each platform will be listed in the following thread.Thank you in advance for your kind understanding.February 28, 2022 See more

The maintenance periods for servers on all platforms is scheduled to last for approximately one hour, although it's always possible that the maintenance period could run a little longer than expected. The PC servers will be taken offline later today on February 28 at 20:00 PST, which equates to 23:00 ET, and 04:00 GMT.

Next, the PlayStation and Xbox server maintenance will also be carried out later today. The former will be kicking off at 18:00 PST/21:00 EST/02:00 GMT, while the Xbox server maintenance will be taking place exactly one hour later at 19:00 PT/22:00 ET/03:00 GMT. Like the PC server maintenance, both systems will be knocked offline for roughly an hour.

Perhaps the Elden Ring community will be able to amuse themselves with more "Maidenless" memes while the server maintenance goes ahead. The sick burn handed down to our Tarnished in the early hours of FromSoftware's new adventure has certainly struck a chord with the game's community.

