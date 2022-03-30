Elden Ring already has a transmog system thanks to a new mod.

As first reported by Screen Rant earlier this week, the new "ERTransMog" mod has popped up on the NexusMods database for Elden Ring.

The mod begins by removing all weight, resistances, immunities, and other attributes from all the armor in the game. Then, the values that were just removed are transferred over to one of three custom Talismans which replace the equip load-boosting arsenal Talismans (you can still only equip one at a time). There are Talismans for light, medium, and heavy armor which will fill in the attributes and bonuses for the armor type you prefer, meaning you can switch out your equipped armor to any other items without having your stats affected.

It's a pretty clever idea. However, there is a drawback, as to get the attributes back for your armor, you need to equip the right Talisman. You seemingly can't use the original effects of the arsenal Talismans, either, so you may need higher endurance to use the heavy armor Talisman effectively. But sacrifices must me made for the perfect fit.

Fashion has always been a focal point of the community surrounding Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and now Elden Ring, to the point where it's even got its own name: Fashion Souls. Players of FromSoftware's games around the world love kitting themselves out in the fanciest gear possible, and this new transmog mod will go a long way toward helping the PC crowd look damn fashionable.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring secrets | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | How long is Elden Ring? | Elden Ring cheats | Elden Ring coop and multiplayer | Elden Ring endings | Everything to do in Elden Ring before NG+