Dying Light 2 length and how long it takes to beat the story

Need to know how long Dying Light 2 will take to beat, and the story length? We’ve got some rough times for you here that should give an idea of how long you’ll be spending in this zombie-infested romp across Villedor based on your playstyle. The world of Dying Light 2 is packed with open world activities to complete, areas to clear, and items to find, so it’s very easy to get distracted from the main story just exploring. Whether you want to power through the main story or aimlessly wonder the zombified ruins of Villedor, we’ve got what you need to know about the Dying Light 2 story length and how long it takes to beat.

How long does it take to complete Dying Light 2?

(Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light 2 has lots of side activities to divert your attention away from the main story questline, but even without those, it can still be quite a long game to complete. If you’re only interested in pursuing the main story, that’ll take you about 20-30 hours. This varies quite a lot depending on how much you explore or meander through the open world between quests, and even which choices you make. Some Dying Light 2 choices will allow you to skip small quest sections or will give you different quests altogether, leading to varying completion times.

Outside of the main story quests, you’ll have side quests to complete, Forsaken Stores to clear, GRE Anomalies to defeat, and lots more. With this in mind, a more typical playthrough will be more in the region of 50 hours or more. Completing side quests, night-time activities, and challenges between each story quest will cause you to rack up some serious hours to your overall playtime of Dying Light 2. When playing for our Dying Light 2 review, our final time clocked in at around 70 hours with plenty left to mop up afterwards.

Even if you don’t manage to complete everything Dying Light 2 has to offer before you complete the final quest, there thankfully is an endgame state that will allow you to go back and complete things you missed in your playthrough. True completionists looking to 100% all side activities and collectibles will be looking at playthroughs well in excess of 100 hours, and multiple playthroughs will be needed if you want to see every possible outcome from your choices and there’s always Dying Light 2 coop. Good night and good luck!