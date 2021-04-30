Doctor Strange 2 star teases her Marvel debut as America Chavez

Doctor Strange 2 star Xochitl Gomez has teased her America Chavez role in the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Gomez shared a picture to her Instagram of a comic panel featuring her character, captioned: "I can't wait for y'all to meet her!"

In Marvel comics, America Chavez is no stranger to die hopping – so it makes sense that she'll be making her MCU debut in a film titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

She's also a Young Avenger, which means Gomez's take on the character introduces yet another member of the roster. We've already met Billy and Tommy Maximoff in WandaVision, an older version of Cassie Lang in Avengers: Endgame, and Eli Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Kate Bishop is also set to make her MCU debut in upcoming Disney Plus show Hawkeye. While no Young Avengers project has been announced, it's interesting to see the team members slowly make their entrances.

Doctor Strange 2 will also feature the return of Wanda Maximoff after the events of WandaVision saw her transform into the Scarlet Witch. Elizabeth Olsen has said there is a "natural progression" between the series and Doctor Strange 2, so we can probably expect to see Wanda's reality-bending powers come into play in the Marvel sequel.

This film isn't the only MCU movie on the horizon that's expected to dive into the multiverse, either. Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, is heavily rumored to feature major crossovers, like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reportedly returning as their respective versions of Spidey. Alfred Molina has also recently confirmed he'll be back as Doc Ock in the threequel, and Jamie Foxx is reportedly returning as Electro. Plus Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 are linked.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives March 25, 2022, while Spider-Man 3 lands December 17, 2021. The next Marvel project to arrive is Disney Plus series Loki, which debuts June 11. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals here.