Doctor Strange 2 reshoots reportedly inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki

Doctor Strange 2 reshoots are reportedly down to Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Loki Disney Plus TV show.

The film, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is set to (you guessed it) dive into the multiverse, and was reported to be undergoing hefty reshoots and additional photography back in November. After the timeline-crossing shenanigans of No Way Home and Loki, it seems the Doctor Strange sequel's reshoots are at least partly down to wanting to go all in on the concept.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel were excited about the multiple actors from different universes involved in No Way Home, and the many Variants of characters in Loki. Per one of the publication's sources, Marvel settled on having "more fun with the multiverse" in Doctor Strange 2, meaning what THR calls "more cameos and character introductions." Plus, the reshoots are reportedly wrapping up very soon.

Considering the film is called Multiverse of Madness, it's not much of a surprise to hear that we might be seeing some Variants pop up. Loki cracked the multiverse open in a big way – and the trickster is reportedly back for the Doctor Strange sequel, too. The film will also feature Scarlet Witch, who has reality-bending powers of her own.

There's a while longer yet to wait for the sequel, though – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was recently delayed to May 6, 2022.

