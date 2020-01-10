Doctor Strange 2 director steps down due to "creative differences"

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is stepping away from the sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Derrickson and Marvel say the split was mutual and amicable, with both parties citing "creative differences" as the primary reason.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.January 10, 2020

Marvel confirmed the news in a statement to Variety , saying, "Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences…" "...We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU." Derrickson will reportedly stay on as executive producer for the Doctor Strange sequel.

It isn't clear who will replace Derrickson as director, but there's nothing to suggest the news will delay the sequel's release. As far as we know, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled to reach theaters May 7, 2021.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will follow the story of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme after the events of the first film. Elizabeth Olsen will return as Scarlet Witch, tying in with the Disney+ series WandaVision . Collider reported in October that Jade Halley Bartlett would pen the script.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is among a group of movies releasing through 2021 as part of Marvel Phase 4 . The Black Widow movie is set to usher in the new phase, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.